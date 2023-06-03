Bolton Wanderers will be looking to launch another push for promotion when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway later this year.

Ian Evatt's side managed to reach the play-offs last season where they suffered a 2-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Following the conclusion of their latest campaign, Bolton revealed on their official website that they are set to part ways with four players at the end of June.

Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga and Kieran Lee are set to be on the lookout for new clubs this summer.

Free agents Bolton could sign

While Evatt recently confirmed that he is set to receive an increase in terms of his transfer budget for the upcoming window, there is no reason why he shouldn't still be looking towards the free-agency market for inspiration in the coming months.

Here, we have decided to take a look at seven players that Bolton ought to consider signing.

Tendayi Darikwa

One of six players who Wigan Athletic are set to part ways with at the end of June, Tendayi Darikwa could potentially help to fill the void left by Conor Bradley, who is set to officially link up with Liverpool again tomorrow when his loan deal expires.

During Wigan's promotion-winning 2021/22 campaign, Darikwa managed to make 1.6 tackles and 1.5 interceptions per game as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.77 in League One.

More than capable of making a difference in the third-tier, the defender would unquestionably be a good addition to Bolton's squad.

Chris Maxwell

No longer able to call upon the services of James Trafford, Bolton will need to add to their options in the goalkeeping position.

Taking this into consideration, a move for Chris Maxwell may turn out to be a wise move by the Trotters.

Maxwell, who was recently released by Blackpool, has managed to claim 49 clean-sheets in League One during his career to date, and thus will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running for Bolton if they opt to swoop for him.

Could Bolton show interest in Aden Flint?

Another individual who ought to be on Bolton's radar is Aden Flint.

Flint will leave Stoke City upon the expiry of his contract, and recently spent the second-half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

During this spell, Flint demonstrated that he is still able to deliver assured defensive displays at this level as he made 3.2 clearances and won 5.9 aerial duels per match in League One (as per WhoScored).

Taylor Moore

If Flint is not interested in making a permanent move to a League One side, Taylor Moore could be a good alternative for Bolton.

Moore is set to seal an exit from Bristol City in June, and spent the most recent term on loan at Shrewsbury Town.

Moore helped the Shrews claim a 12th place finish in the standings by averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.62 in the 42 league games that he participated in.

Luke Amos

Queens Park Rangers recently opted to cut ties with Luke Amos.

The midfielder is now on the search for a new club, and Bolton could prove to be a good destination for him.

Dropping to League One at this stage of his career could be beneficial for Amos following a disappointing 2022/23 campaign in which he was limited to just eight starts in the Championship.

Callum Elder

Callum Elder is set to officially leave Hull next month.

Elder has shown in the past that he can compete in League One, and thus he ought to be on Bolton's transfer radar.

In Hull's promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, the full-back managed to produce an impressive total of 11 direct goal contributions in 44 appearances.

Should a move for Sam Clucas also be on the cards for Bolton?

Sam Clucas is also set to leave Stoke at the end of June.

During his career to date, Clucas has been directly involved in 12 goals at League One level, and has also provided 47 goal contributions in the Championship.

A talented player who missed a chunk of action last season due to injury, Clucas may be able to help Bolton achieve a great deal of success in League One later this year if he seals a switch to the club.