Blackburn Rovers are planning for life in the Championship once again after narrowly missing out on a play-off place.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will be looking to build on their seventh place finish in the next campaign.

Which free agents could Blackburn target?

Meanwhile, the transfer window offers a chance to improve the first team squad.

Here we look at seven free agents that Rovers should consider this summer…

Ryan Manning

The full back has departed Swansea City after a positive campaign with the Welsh club.

An attempt should absolutely be made to try and entice the Irishman to Ewood Park given how impressive he has played in the Championship this season.

He could provide attacking strength from the left flank and would be a good fit in this squad.

Chiedozie Ogbene

Ogbene is in a similar situation to Manning in that it will be his choice to become a free agent this summer.

The Irishman is a versatile forward who has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the second tier with Rotherham United.

He would be a great addition to the squad as he would bring goals and creativity from out wide or through the middle.

Will Jan Paul van Hecke be available this summer?

Van Hecke enjoyed a successful loan spell with Blackburn last year before returning to Brighton 12 months ago.

The Dutchman has had a difficult time with the Seagulls, so perhaps a return to Rovers could be the right next step to take in his career, despite Roberto De Zerbi's desire to retain him.

He would be a strong defensive addition to the squad, meaning this could be an ideal move for all parties.

However, with a 12-month option on his expiring deal at Brighton, it might be that, come the summer, he isn't even a free agent.

Shane Duffy

Duffy is no longer a Premier League calibre player, but he could be a useful asset to have in the squad next season.

The defender has a lot of top flight experience and is a potent threat on set pieces.

The Irishman could be a smart addition to beef out the team’s defensive options.

Could Phil Jones return to Blackburn?

This may be a more sentimental one than a genuinely great addition to the first team squad, but Jones could still be useful to Blackburn if he can prove his fitness.

The defender has had a rough last few years, but could still compete at a Championship level.

And a return to where his career began could be helpful in turning his career around after his Manchester United departure.

Theo Walcott

Walcott is nearing the final few years of his career, but he could still be quite competitive at a Championship level.

The winger also has a lot of experience that he can bring to this young dressing room which could be quite useful.

While he only managed two goals and one assist in the league this season for Southampton, he could still provide some attacking power to Rovers in the second tier.

Lucas Joao

Joao’s first stint at Blackburn was by no means a success, but he has proven since then how great he can be at this level with his performances for Reading.

The Portuguese has bagged 36 goals across the last three seasons, and Rovers need that kind of attacking threat in the side given how few goals they scored this campaign.

As a free agent, this could be a very smart signing to aid Blackburn’s promotion chances.