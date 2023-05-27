Birmingham City will be looking to strengthen their squad as they aim to reach new heights in the Championship later this year with John Eustace at the helm.

While the Blues could opt to spend some money in the upcoming transfer window when a takeover deal involving Tom Wagner is finalised, they may also find it beneficial to turn to free-agents for inspiration.

The vast majority of Championship sides have already opted to release players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and thus there will be plenty of individuals who will be searching for a new club in the coming months.

Birmingham will need to bring in their fair share of fresh faces, as six senior members of their current squad will leave upon the expiry of their contracts in June.

Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, Jordan Graham, Kevin Long, George Friend and Maxime Colin are all set to move on to pastures new.

Here, we have decided to take a look at seven free-agents Birmingham should consider making a move for.

Which free-agents should Birmingham City consider signing?

Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack is set to officially leave Blackburn Rovers next month.

The attacking midfielder would unquestionably be a good addition to Birmingham's squad as he has shown throughout his career an ability to provide creativity.

In the 116 Championship games that he has participated in, Dack has managed to provide a respectable total of 42 direct goal contributions.

Jay Dasilva

Jay Dasilva is one of four senior players who Bristol City have opted to release.

Capable of playing as a left-back, and as a right-back, Dasilva would add some versatility to Birmingham's squad.

Dasilva will also be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at St Andrew's if he makes this particular switch, as he has made 133 Championship appearances during his career.

Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning is set to become a free-agent in June when his contract with Swansea City expires.

Securing the services of the left-back would be a coup for Birmingham, as he produced an impressive total of 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship during the 2022/23 season.

The Blues could face competition for Manning's signature from Leeds United.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World earlier this week, the defender is currently on the Whites' transfer radar.

Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos will become a free-agent next month when his deal with Rangers reaches a crescendo.

Birmingham will need to bolster their attacking options when Deeney departs, and thus Morelos ought to be on their radar.

While it may take the Colombian some time to adapt to life in the Championship having never played in this division before, he has delivered the goods at a higher level in his career.

In the 62 Europa League games that he played for Rangers, Morelos provided an impressive total of 49 direct goal contributions.

Callum Elder

Callum Elder is one of three senior players who are set to leave Hull City.

Elder possesses a reasonable amount of Championship experience, which will prove to be useful if he joins the Blues.

During his career to date, Elder has played 102 games in the second-tier.

Luke Amos

Luke Amos will officially become a free-agent at the end of June.

While Amos struggled to make a major impact for QPR last season due to injury, he will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in a Birmingham shirt if he seals a move to the club.

The defensive midfielder has chipped in with eight Championship goals in his career, and has featured on 89 occasions at this level.

Should the Blues also consider swooping for Lucas Joao?

Lucas Joao will leave Reading next month when his current deal expires.

Joao would be a good alternative option to Morelos as he has a respectable track-record when it comes to scoring goals in the Championship.

In the 243 games that he has featured in at this level, the 29-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 71 occasions.

Joao, who has also chipped in with 29 Championship assists, could provide some much-needed competition for Scott Hogan at St Andrew's.