FIFA career mode has transpired as one of the series' most popular and well-received conventions over the years.

For players, it provides a range of captivating crash courses. Can you restore a club to former glory? Can you direct a 'road to glory' from the bottom to the top? And, can you do this all the while adhering to the often-strict objectives posed by the board of your club?

And, for some players, starting off easy with one of English football's superclubs such as Manchester City, Arsenal or Chelsea may provide a viable option when EA FC 24 is released.

However, for those interested in a genuine challenge, we have selected seven EFL clubs who you should consider taking over for your first EA FC 24 career mode save.

1 Wrexham

Starting this list in strong fashion in Wrexham, who will no doubt prove a popular choice next year following their promotion to League Two.

They had been in the game's 'Rest of the World' department on FIFA 23, which meant that they were still avaliable to be used on career mode even though National League teams are not enlisted on the game, and players had traded them into the League Two pool for their saves.

But there is much more authenticity now that they are a registered fourth-tier outfit, and the prospect of leading the club through their fresh and enthralling era under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny is certainly an exciting one.

A likely sizeable transfer kitty in the first season and the ability to translate the club's remarkable recruitment pull will allow for a whole host of strong signings to be made that could ensure yet another promotion at the Racecourse Ground.

Will you be able to bring the glitz and glamour to North Wales? Will you be able to put Wrexham's name in the Hollywood headlights by taking them right to the very top? And just how far can you take flagship striking star Paul Mullin, too?

You can answer all of these questions for yourself by launching a save with Wrexham when the game is released.

2 Notts County

Wrexham's notable adversaries in the season just gone will also make for an interesting save to kick-start your journey next year, having secured promotion alongside the Dragons and, as such, a status on the game that they have not had since FIFA 19.

They too possess a translatable transfer budget and pull, along with the recognition of being something of a sleeping giant that often proves alluring when players are deciding what team to pursue a save with.

And, akin to their Welsh rivals, there is a real life expectancy that Notts will pursue a promotion place next term amid a promising trajectory under Luke Williams- but can you take the reins from here on in?

In bitterly disappointing fashion, they were relegated from the top-flight in the final season before it became revamped as the Premier League in 1992, so although it may require some perseverance and patience, getting them back to the higher echelons of the English football pyramid would be well worth your time in the long-run.

3 Derby County

Another club hailing from the East Midlands with the characterization of a sleeping giant, Derby may be a division above Notts County but the opportunity to truly reawaken them is just as exciting.

The interesting angle with Derby, though, is the way in which they have optimized their youth system to manufacture a conveyor belt of talent that has been reared and readied to graduate into the first-team over the last few years, such as Eiran Cashin, Max Bird and recent-Bristol City export Jason Knight.

Indeed, one of career mode's most gratifying features is the implementation of a youth academy, where you can purchase scouts- all of whom vary in price owing to how well they measure for experience and judgment to scout for either three, six or nine months in a country of your choice under specific recruitment criteria.

Naturally, you end up getting a few duds, but more often than not, this particular component plays a big part in any career saves that last for the long-run, and provide players with fulfillment that, quite possibly, cannot be gained to quite the same immeasurable degree anywhere else on the mode.

There is something to be said about the satisfaction of watching and training a youth prospect to elevate from a lowly rating of, say, 60 for example, to a world-class player with rating of 90+, which is possible given that certain computer-generated players can possess an initial potential of up to 94.

Anyone who likes to insert realistic scenarios into their saves should seriously consider taking over at Pride Park and inheriting the club's youthful philosophy next year.

4 Portsmouth

A widespread choice on career mode for many years now, Portsmouth have found themselves stationed in League One ever since 2018 amid numerous failed promotion pursuits.

But getting them back to the Championship should not just be your aim.

The glory days down at Fratton Park have been sorely missed by supporters, and Portsmouth's Premier League hiatus since the 2009/10 campaign presents an interesting call of duty for players who enjoy a classic road to glory save.

And it does not stop there either, with Pompey having competed in the UEFA Cup back in 2008 after defeating Cardiff City in the FA Cup final.

It would come as a test of your resolve to guide Portsmouth back to the dizzying highs of European football, but, could you even go one better and clinch continental glory in years to come?

5 Ipswich Town

Ipswich are another club who boast former European pedigree, and even won the UEFA Cup in 1981 against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar under the late, great Bobby Robson, so continuing his legacy and eventually restoring the Tractor Boys' success on the continent appears a good place to start.

That will be no easy task, and hours upon hours of dedication to developing Ipswich's squad in the Championship and subsequently the Premier League will be required if you are to bring European glory back to Portman Road after over 40 years.

However, the foundations for success are there back in the Championship, with Kieran McKenna having built a strong squad in real life that should see decent ratings across the board on EA FC 24, not to mention the potential that the likes of Leif Davis and breakout academy prospect Cameron Humphreys could both well have.

They are in good hands under McKenna now, but, as far as career mode goes, could you progress Ipswich even further?

6 Sunderland

In a similar vein to Portsmouth, Sunderland have long been a popular selection for saves given the tantalizing prospect of revitalizing a big-sized club, though that such opportunity may be even more enjoyable now following their recent ascension.

Ownership and financial peril had seen the Mackems plummet into League One, but currently, the climate could not be more contrasting in the best way possible as a result of the ambitious and sustainable stewardship of French businessman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who has constructed the second-tier's youngest squad on paper while capitalizing upon his national connections to lure an array of promising youthful talent across the English Channel.

Again, for those who engage in realistic saves then leveraging and adding to Sunderland's French foundations should be a chief aim of your save, although optimising the potential of Jack Clarke, Jewison Bennette and new signing Jobe Bellingham cannot be ignored, either.

On the most recent edition of the game, Clarke and Bellingham both had potential ratings of 82, while Bennette's score of 80 means that he too could also play a big role on your Sunderland save over the years- and make sure not to forget that players can often surpass their potential.

But ultimately, Bellingham's arrival from Birmingham City could equip you with a real end-goal.

Brother Jude requires little introduction and his real life ability and potential has been incorporated into the game as he boasted a base rating of 85 on FIFA 23 accompanied by an eventual potential of 91, meaning that he was one of the best and sought-after players on the game's career mode- and following his transfer to Real Madrid, those metrics should only be enhanced next year.

Just imagine the prospect of one day having the Bellingham brothers strutting their stuff together in tandem at the Stadium Of Light- could you be the one to eventually reunite the duo and conquer Europe?

7 Leicester City

Lastly, we round up this list with perhaps the least-diffcult challenge, but one that promises quite possibly the most rewarding redemption tale.

In the space of eight years, Leicester have jettisoned from Premier League champions against all odds to the Championship, having succumbed to a shock relegation last term.

For some while, it had looked as though Leicester were capable of competing in and around the top-four, but a stark deterioration under then-manager Brendan Rodgers saw the Foxes return to the second-tier for the first time in nearly a decade, with former-Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca now at the helm.

He will doubtlessly be striving to make the most of his relations at the Etihad Stadium and recruit some of the treble-winners' prospects this summer- and that is something that you should be looking do on your Leicester save, too.

On FIFA 23, talents such as Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Maximo Perrone and Callum Doyle - all had potentials of at least 80, and they should be firmly within your thinking if you want to take on the challenge of, over time, bringing the Premier League crown back to the King Power Stadium.