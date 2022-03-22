7 dribbles, 6 shot assists: The Sunderland player who is showing exciting signs

Patrick Roberts earned just his second league start at Sunderland since arriving in January in the Black Cats’ 0-0 draw at Lincoln City on Saturday.

The 25-year-old signed on a permanent basis from Manchester City, but only on a contract until the end of the season and is clearly working his socks off to convince the club to keep him around beyond the expiration of that deal.

Roberts produced a very encouraging performance against the Imps, despite the disappointing result, and was lively partnering Ross Stewart in a front two.

Alex Neil switched up to a back three at Sincil Bank, deploying Roberts as the closest player to Stewart and giving him a licence to drift around and pick up possession in dangerous areas.

Roberts, who built a strong reputation with a prolific youth career for both club and country, completed seven dribbles, from twelve attempted, and registered six shot assists across the course of the match, as per Wyscout.

Those six shot assists, passes leading directly to a shot from a team-mate, accumulated to an expected assists (xA) value on 0.67, not far below half of the expected goals (xG), 1.53, that the Black Cats generated in the entire match, was directly contributed to by Roberts’ creativity.

Roberts also made seven progressive runs in the match, showing great potential that he can cause problems operating next two and around Ross Stewart in the coming months.

Sunderland will have been grateful that Sheffield Wednesday dropped points too with a goalless draw at Gillingham, and results are definitely more important than performances at this stage of the season.

However, it is rare that you have one without the other, and Roberts’ display was promising at the very least.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Sunderland players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 68 England caps, Premier League winner, 79 Sunderland apps Darren Bent Jermain Defoe Jordan Henderson Jack Colback

The Black Cats have been hugely over-reliant of Stewart this season and with Nathan Broadhead not returning to the side since he started at Charlton Athletic a few weeks ago, Roberts is likely to play a vital role in dragging Sunderland forward between now and the end of the season.

The ability has never been in question with Roberts and it will be interesting to monitor how his partnership with Stewart develops ahead of what could be a nail-biting conclusion to the campaign on Wearside.