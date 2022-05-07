7 Derby County transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Derby County could see more outgoings then incomings in the summer transfer window, especially if they can’t find a new buyer anytime soon.

If the Rams can secure a source of funds and can move forward in their progression towards new ownership though, then there is every chance they could add some more players to their ranks during the offseason.

Either way, it looks set to be a busy one for the club this summer. Wayne Rooney will have to refresh his side to go again and try and get out of League One and back into the Championship, whilst also trying to hold onto his best players when they cannot guarantee any fresh deals or wage rises currently.

Here then, are seven transfer dealings that we could see happen as soon as next month for Derby.