7 Coventry City transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

It has been a relatively good campaign for Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Although they have ultimately fallen short of a play-off place, with the club currently sitting 11th in the league standings, the Sky Blues have shown they are more than capable of competing for a place in the top half of the division.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare have all impressed in a Sky Blue shirt in 2021/22 and the club will do well to hold onto them going into next season. There is bound to be interest after such impressive campaigns.

Having said that, it is a big summer ahead for the club as they look to not only keep who they have at present, but also strengthen their squad and go again in 2022/23.

Here, we’ve picked out seven transfer dealings that we can see happening at the CBS arena as soon as next month.