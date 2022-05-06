7 Charlton Athletic transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Charlton Athletic are heading towards a very intriguing summer transfer window, without a manager currently in place at the club it would appear that owner Thomas Sandgaard will have the final say on player contracts and recruitment for the time-being.

The Addicks finished 13th in League One this season, well below where they would have been hoping to compete going into the campaign, but a slow and naive 2021 summer window held the team and the managers back.

The club will be looking for a new manager to come in with plenty of time to prepare for 2022/23, but until a new one is in place it is hard to second guess what recruitment will look like, apart from that it may well have a high press in mind, as seems to be Sandgaard‘s preferred style of play for the club to achieve promotion.

Here, we have taken a look at seven Charlton transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month…