7 celebrities that supposedly are Middlesbrough supporters

Middlesbrough received a sudden reality check in their 4-1 defeat to Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.

The result meaning that Boro will need to focus on securing a play-off place, before any distant hopes of an automatic promotion push can re-emerge.

Chris Wilder’s men have already conquered Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup, displaying their true ability and will take confidence from that into their league form, when that competition stops being a distraction.

The Riverside has been buzzing ever since Wilder stepped into the dugout and it does seem like home form is what will carry Boro safely into the play-offs this season.

Here, we have taken a look at seven celebrities that are supposedly Middlesbrough supporters…

James Arthur

Former X Factor winner and solo artist James Arthur was born in Middlesbrough.

Famous for songs such as ‘Impossible’ and ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’, the 34-year-old has taken part in some charity football matches over the years and would be delighted to see Boro back in the Premier League next season.

Bob Mortimer

Comedian Bob Mortimer is an out-spoken Middlesbrough supporter, famous for appearing on TV shows like ‘Would I Lie To You?’ Mortimer was born in Middlesbrough in 1959.

Chris Rea

71-year-old singer-songwriter Chris Rea is a Boro fan and is most famous for the seasonal classic ‘Driving Home for Christmas’.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Middlesbrough players born in?

1 of 20 Where was Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore born? Sunderland Durham South Shields Manchester

Mark Benton

Actor Mark Benton has stacked up a glittering CV of British television and film, the 56-year-old took part in the 2013 edition of Strictly Come Dancing and despite being born in Yorkshire is thought to be an avid Boro fan.

Stephen Tompkinson

Former ‘Wild At Heart’ star Stephen Tompkinson is a well accomplished actor also known for roles in ‘DCI Banks’ and ‘Drop the Donkey’.

Steph McGovern

Journalist and television presenter Steph McGovern originates from Middlesbrough, is a more current face on national screens and has presented BBC Breakfast in the past.

Chris Kamara

64-year-old former professional footballer turned television personality Chris Kamara is a Boro fan.

The pundit turned charity singer has made a name for himself in entertainment since retiring in 1995.