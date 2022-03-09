7 celebrities that supposedly are Coventry City supporters

Coventry City are on a bit of a mixed run of form as they only lost one of their six league games in February but have now faced two consecutive defeats.

Nevertheless, they find themselves 11th in the league. Admittedly eight points from the play-offs means it’s probably a step too far for them to make it this season but they seem to be getting things right and can start putting the foundations in place for next season.

The Coventry fans have had a turbulent few years seeing their team go all the way down to League Two and ground-sharing with Birmingham City to now having made their way back up to the Championship and back in their own stadium.

Despite this, support has remained there from the fans throughout and here we take a look at some of the famous faces who called themselves Coventry fans.

Alistair McGowan

Famous comedian Alistiar McGowen used to be a season ticket holder at Coventry. Despite the fact he initially supported Leeds United, he told Coventry Live: “We liked the atmosphere of the ground [Highfield Road] so much it just made sense to go and show our support.”

Brian McFadden

The member of Irish boyband Westlife, who has since tried his hand at TV presenting too is a well known Sky Blues fan.

Richard Keys

Well known former Sky Sports presented Richard Keys was born in Coventry and has always been a Sky Blues fan.

Since leaving Sky Sports, Keys still presents sport now working for BeIN Sports alongside former broadcast partner Andy Gray. They also host a TalkSport show.

Think you’re a hardcore Coventry City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Sky Blues quiz

1 of 25 What year were Coventry City founded? 1881 1883 1885 1887

Eddie Jordan OBE

Jordan is best known for his work in Formula One and is the founder and owner of Jordan Grand Prix for whom Michael Schumacer competed for. He was seen regularly at Highfield Road alongside former chairman Bryan Richardson.

Bob Ainsworth

Born in Coventry, Ainsworth first became Labour MP for Coventry North East in 1992 and held his seat until 2015. Most famously, he was Shadow Defence Secretary following the 2010 general election. Being Coventry born and bred, he also supports the Sky Blues.

Marlon Devonish

Another home-grown fan can be seen in Olympic gold medalist Marlon Devonish. As a relay runner, he has won many medals the biggest probably being his gold medal in the 2004 Olympic Games where he ran the third leg of the relay.

Christian Horner

Another F1 name, Christian Horner who is Principal of the Red Bull Formula One team, and also the husband of Ginger Spice, is an avid Coventry supporter. He has compared his F1 team to Coventry City on numerous occasions.