7 Cardiff City transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Cardiff City will enter a difficult climate this summer transfer window, their first without parachute payments since relegation from the Premier League.

The Bluebirds finished in the play-offs under Neil Harris in 2019/20, before narrowly missing out in 2020/21 under Mick McCarthy, and fell below expectations to flirt with the relegation conversation before pulling away towards mid table with Steve Morison in charge in 2021/22.

Morison has overseen the integration of younger players into the first team from the club’s youth setup since stepping into the dugout, and the former striker would have had plenty of time to earmark some potential summer targets with the Bluebirds having nothing to play for in the closing months of the season.

It will be interesting to see what kind of backing Morison receives and how the club choose to operate in the upcoming window, with a top half finish a realistic aim for next season.

Here, we have taken a look at seven Cardiff City transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month…