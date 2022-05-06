7 Bolton Wanderers transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Following back-to-back relegations from the Championship to League Two, Bolton Wanderers finally had some success in the 2020-21 season as they won promotion from the fourth tier of English football at the first time of asking.

The Trotters had a lot of momentum going into their return to League One this past season, with Ian Evatt strengthening the squad with some experienced players last summer, but when it clearly wasn’t working halfway through the campaign, he was backed by the hierarchy to make changes.

Dion Charles, Aaron Morley, James Trafford and Kyle Dempsey all came in and made their own impact and from January 15 onwards, Bolton only lost three league matches and secured a ninth-placed finish in the end.

Whilst their mid-season dip in form ultimately cost them a play-off challenge, there will be confidence behind the scenes that Wanderers can mount a promotion challenge in 2022-23.

Squad changes will be happening though – let’s see seven transfer deals that we could see occur as soon as the month of June.