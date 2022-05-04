7 Blackpool FC transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

Blackpool will be aiming to end the 2021/22 campaign on a positive note this weekend when they head to the Weston Homes Stadium to face Peterborough United in the Championship.

After suffering an unexpected 2-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County last Saturday, it will be interesting to see how the Seasiders respond to his particular setback.

Having consolidated their place in the second-tier following their promotion to this division last year, Blackpool will unquestionably be determined to move forward as a club next season.

Head coach Neil Critchley may have already started to look at players who he thinks will add a new dimension to his team.

Critchley will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of the existing members of his squad.

Ahead of the club’s showdown with Peterborough, we have decided to take a look at seven Blackpool transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month.

