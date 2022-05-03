7 Blackburn Rovers transfer dealings we could see happen as soon as next month

This summer certainly looks as though it will be a rather busy one at Blackburn Rovers.

With the play-offs now out of reach following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, the Ewood Park club can start planning for another season in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

One key decision that Rovers will have to make is in the dugout, where manager Tony Mowbray looks set to leave after over five years in charge of the club, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, and the 58-year-old confirming talks have yet to be held over a new deal.

On the pitch as well, there looks certain to be changes, with a number of players seeing their contracts or loans with Blackburn come to an end in the next few weeks, so replacement will be needed there as well.

With an earlier start to next season, those in charge at Rovers will no doubt want things sorted quickly ahead of a return to action.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at seven transfer dealings that could happen at Blackburn by next month.