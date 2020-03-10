7.52 dribbles per game: The Middlesbrough starlet who is justifying summer interest from Newcastle United

Middlesbrough face a big challenge to see off interest from Newcastle United in their starlet Hayden Coulson this summer.

Reports from The Sun on Sunday (8/3/20, page 59) claimed that the Premier League side were plotting a summer move for the left-sided player who has been a revelation for Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

However according to Teesside Live, the Teessiders won’t consider selling him.

Coulson has made 23 appearances for Jonathan Woodgate’s side since bursting onto the scene in pre-season last term and has very much established himself as a key part of the Middlesbrough team.

That has led to reports that Steve Bruce’s side are weighing up a £10million move for the Gateshead-born wing-back – an amount which isn’t deemed to be enough to get a deal done.

A new generation of young players are expected to be the core of Woodgate’s side going into next season with Hayden Coulson very much thought to be a central part of those plans.

But why are the Premier League side so keen? Let’s take a look at the key figures behind Hayden Coulson’s season so far.

After bursting onto the scene in pre-season last summer, Hayden Coulson has hardly looked back.

Despite a couple of injuries limiting the number of appearances that he’s made, Coulson has racked up 24 appearances in total this term after establishing himself as a key man in Jonathan Woodgate’s side.

In that time, the left-sided player has scored one goal and picked up one assist – however he has looked like much more of an offensive threat after moving from full-back to winger in recent weeks.

That change of position was no doubt down to the skillset which he brings to the Teessiders.

Coulson has averaged 7.52 dribbles per game for Middlesbrough this term, while also achieving 2.75 successful progressive runs down the flank.

That pace and trickery is exactly why he’s been such a key part of Woodgate’s plans, with no other member of the first team squad coming close in terms of dribble success rate.

The Middlesbrough boss has insisted that Coulson is better suited to the role of a winger rather than that of a left-back, but in truth it’s that wing-back role which really seems to be where the youngster fits best.

If he can continue improving at his current rate then you wouldn’t bet against him playing in the Premier League one day, however I do think that his game would benefit from at least another season in the second tier before making that step up.