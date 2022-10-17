£7.25m: How does Charlton Athletic’s squad market value compare to other League One clubs?

After a worrying start to last season, Johnnie Jackson seemed to steady the ship at Charlton Athletic guiding his side away from the relegation zone and to a solid 13th place finish instead.

However, with promotion the hope for this season, the club appointed Ben Garner as the new manager to see the Addicks forward.

Garner’s side have had an underwhelming season so far with three wins, seven draws and three losses this season, Charlton sit 14th in the league which is probably lower than they would’ve hoped for.

The new boss did make a number of signings over the summer transfer window as he tried to shape the squad to suit him although all of the arrivals were either free transfers or loan deals.

Therefore, with that in mind, here we take a look at how Charlton’s squad market value compares to the rest of League One using Transfermarkt.

Out of the 24 teams in the league, Charlton’s squad market value is £7.25million which puts them 12th in the rankings.

Given they sit mid-table, if you’re doing a direct comparison it doesn’t look as those they are worlds away from where they should be based solely on squad value.

That being said, when you look at the fact Plymouth currently sit at the top of the league yet are ranked tenth and have a squad market value of £8.33million which isn’t ridiculous amounts more than the Addicks, it does show that it comes down to more than just value in the squad.

You naturally have the big spenders such as Derby County, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth. However, when you consider that the Rams are only ninth in the league, it does reiterate the point that market value doesn’t equate to success.

However, when you look at the fact that the top teams in Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth have squad values of £20.61million, £13.1million and £12.02million respectively, you have to acknowledge that it would be a struggle for a club like Charlton to compete for those top places in the league.

That being said, the Addicks currently sit in a fairly comfortable mid-table position and if they are able to convert some of their draws into wins, there’s no reason they couldn’t climb the table and compete further up this season.