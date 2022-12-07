7.17 dribbles per 90, 0.38 goals per 90: Watford star and Newcastle United target Joao Pedro’s season in numbers so far

Despite being heavily linked with a move away in the summer, Watford managed to keep hold of one of their prized assets, Joao Pedro, beyond the summer’s transfer deadline.

Indeed, despite murmurs that a deal to join Newcastle had been agreed, the Brazilian remained at Vicarage Road, also re-affirming his commitment to the club by signing fresh terms that see him tied to the Hornets until 2028.

Since then, he hasn’t disappointed on the pitch, making the attacking midfield role his own at Vicarage Road, and helping the club to 4th place in the Championship ahead of the World Cup break.

Reportedly, those performances have continued to be watched by Newcastle United, who are said to have a concrete interest in the forward ahead of the January transfer window.

That said, with league action set to resume this weekend with the Hornets hosting Hull City on Sunday, we thought we’d take a look at Joao Pedro’s season in numbers so far, as per Wyscout, unless otherwise stated.

Joao Pedro’s 2022/23 performance in numbers

On the surface of it, from an attacking midfield role for the most part, it has been a successful first half of the season for Joao Pedro.

Indeed, the 21-year-old has six goals and two assists in his 17 Championship appearances so far.

Those goals mean he has scored 0.38 per 90 minutes of action this season.

Interestingly, this has been done by taking just 1.95 shots per 90, and by slightly overperforming his xG per 90 of 0.22.

Arguably Joao Pedro’s biggest strength in his game is his dribbling and ability to progress the ball.

Indeed, he undertakes 7.17 dribbles per 90, and is successful in 47.4% of these.

Playing as the attacking midfielder for Watford this season has also allowed him to drop deep and collect the ball at times, in which scenarios he often then dribbles the ball up field, beating defenders on the way.

That perhaps explains why the young Brazilian has made 3.08 progressive runs per 90 so far this season in the Championship.

When dribbling, he is also sometimes taken out, having been fouled 2.01 times per 90 this campaign so far, which can create dangerous scenarios for this Watford side from set pieces.

Not only does he progress the ball through dribbling, though, when Joao Pedro is in possession, he tends to look forward.

For example, so far this season, he has made 5.41 passes to the final third per 90 (65.1%), 3.78 passes into the penalty area per 90 (51.7%) and 10.7 forward passes per 90 (63.5%).

As you can see, all of these have been done with relative accuracy, too, with the success rate of each type of pass in brackets above.

Last but not least, we should also highlight Joao Pedro’s defensive contributions, which are not bad at all for an attacking player.

Indeed, he is involved in 4.91 defensive duels per 90, and wins a respectable 55.1% of these.

Not only that, but at times, he uses his instincts to win the ball back, making 2.77 interceptions per 90.

Indeed, all round it has been an impressive season so far for the young Brazilian who turned 21 less than three months ago.

Perhaps worryingly for the Hornets’ Championship opposition, Joao Pedro seemed to be going from strength to strength under the guidance of Slaven Bilic prior to the World Cup break, suggesting he could be in for an even better 2023.