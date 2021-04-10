‘7-0 today as well then’ – Plenty of Norwich fans react to breaking team news for key Derby clash

Norwich City face a potentially decisive game in their season on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Pride Park to face Derby County.

Following an outstanding campaign, the Canaries go into the game with the knowledge that they can move within a point of automatic promotion with a win, with five games still to play after this outing.

For their part, Derby go into the game still needing a few more points to keep them out of the relegation zone at the wrong end of the Championship table at the end of a campaign that has failed to live up to expectations for the Rams.

Can you get at least 15/20 on this Norwich City midfielders quiz?

1 of 20 In what year did Lukas Rupp sign for Norwich City? 2018 2019 2020 2021

Perhaps with that in mind, Norwich manager Daniel Farke has named a side that rather unsurprisingly is unchanged from the one that thrashed Huddersfield Town 7-0 on Tuesday night, meaning 18-year-old Andrew Omobamidele once again partners Grant Hanley at centre back,

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Norwich fans were keen to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Canaries supporter had to say.

Lovely — Jacob (@ncfcJacob) April 10, 2021

7-0 today as well then — Midhu (@Mxdhu13) April 10, 2021

Perfect. How it should be! — Jack 🔰 (@TotallyTettey) April 10, 2021

Let’s get another 7 — Tony (@Mightyfifa99) April 10, 2021

I love this from you — Chris Reeve (@ChrisReevo) April 10, 2021

Same again then lads xx — Liam🏝 (@MightyNodge) April 10, 2021

Expected. Arguably our best side — mpw🔰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ncfcmaxparso2) April 10, 2021