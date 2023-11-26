Highlights Sunderland had an underwhelming start to the season but managed to build a strong squad to compete in the Championship.

Sunderland will be aiming to continue their promotion push this season after heartache in the play-offs last campaign.

The Black Cats were edged out by Luton Town in the semi-final last season but return under Tony Mowbray to try and secure Premier League football for the first time since 2017.

11 new faces arrived to the Stadium of Light this summer to add much-needed depth to the Sunderland squad to deal with the strenuous demands of the Championship.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

The Roker Men possess one of the youngest squads in the country but have exceeded expectations on their return to the second-tier, becoming a feared side in the promotion picture to many other Championship clubs.

A part of the Sunderland squad during their highs in the top-flight era was playmaker Stephane Sessegnon, who arrived at the Stadium of Light for a reported £6 million fee from French giants PSG.

The former Benin international would go on to have a two-and-a-half season stint and record a number of attacking contributions to help Sunderland retain their Premier League status.

How did Stephane Sessegnon perform for Sunderland?

Arriving in January 2011, Sessegnon had an underwhelming start to his Sunderland career but finally netted his first goal for the club in April against Wigan Athletic.

The now 39-year-old would also register strikes against Wolves and West Ham on the to finish on three goals and two assists from 14 appearances.

The following season would see Sessegnon hit his stride in a red and white shirt, and he got his campaign off to the perfect start with goals against Bolton Wanderers and Aston Villa, including a Man of the Match display against the Villans.

The midfielder would also go on to have standout performances with a goal at QPR as well as notching two assists in a 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

Sessegnon would finish with an impressive seven goals and 11 assists from 36 top-flight games as the Black Cats recorded a 13th placed finish under Martin O’Neill.

Sessegnon signed a new contract at the club during the 2012/13 campaign until 2015 and became a hero in the Tyne–Wear derby against fierce rivals Newcastle United, registering a goal and an assist in a romping 3-0 victory.

The attacking midfielder would end his spell at Sunderland on a particularly sour note, missing the end of the 2012/13 season after getting sent off in a 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Sessegnon would go on to make just two appearances for the club the following term before proceeding to have a falling out with manager Paolo Di Canio amid a drink driving incident, and the former Benin international departed the club in the summer.

Where did Stephane Sessegnon go after leaving Sunderland?

Sessegnon remained in England and joined fellow Premier League outfit at the time West Bromwich Albion, but was largely inconsistent, with just eight goals and six assists notched from 92 games.

After a falling out with Tony Pulis over selection issues, the 39-year-old departed The Hawthorns and returned to France with Montpellier but continued to be ineffective in the final third.

Two stints in Turkey followed with Gençlerbirliği and Göçmenköy before a trip to Malta with Sirens in 2022. Sessegnon was subsequently released and is still looking to find another club presently.

How will Stephane Sessegnon be remembered by Sunderland supporters?

Despite showing inconsistency, Sessegnon delivered some magical moments at the Stadium of Light and was definitely one of the better players in the squad for his technical ability at the time.

Sessegnon was always likely to turn up for the Black Cats in a high-pressure game, with his silkiness on the ball and eye for goal key assets to have to break opposition sides down.

Whilst dipping in and out of form on numerous occasions, Sessegnon was a creative threat you would want on your side, with his quality playing a significant factor to the club not being drawn into relegation danger during his time there.

He will, of course, be appreciated for his efforts while in the North East but Sessegnon echoed some of his thoughts on his Sunderland journey which might damage his credibility among some of the Black Cats faithful.

Reported by the Chronicle Live, Sessegnon admitted he regretted choosing Sunderland and could have found a bigger club.

Speaking to French publication La Parisien back in April 2017, Sessegnon said: “Today, I regret the method (to join Sunderland). Just the method. It was not my decision to leave. I think I was badly advised.

“If I had waited a few months I could have signed for a better club than Sunderland. But I wanted to play in England. Life is made of bad choices.”

This will likely come as a shock to some Sunderland supporters, but it epitomised his up and down journey in a red and white shirt, with the midfielder continuing to split opinion with the fanbase about his time at the club.