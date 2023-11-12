Highlights Martin Payero's £6 million signing for Middlesbrough generated excitement and high expectations, but his time at the club did not live up to the hype.

Martin Payero signed for Middlesbrough in August 2021 for a reported £6 million.

The midfielder gained attention for his performances in Argentina, playing for Club Atlético Banfield and Talleres de Córdoba before making his move to the Riverside Stadium.

Neil Warnock, Middlesbrough boss at the time, stated that "he will be an exciting signing, we’re delighted to get everything done, and we’re looking forward to working with him. I know Martin is looking forward to it and can’t wait to play in front of our fans."

Boro fans had every reason to be thrilled, and the £6m pricetag was a statement of intent, but sadly Payero's spell in the north-east of England did not live up to expectation.

The Argentinian's creativity and athleticism led many at Middlesbrough to be optimistic about their new man, but that optimism soon died down when they saw him less and less in the squad.

How did Payero get on at Boro?

When given the chance at Boro, the Argentinian midfielder's qualities were on display, but sadly his chances were limited, making just six league starts during his time with the club. Payero made his debut in a 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Blackpool, with his league debut coming three days later as a 72nd minute substitution.

Over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, appearances in the first-team were sadly a rarity for Payero, but he was given a run of games in the October, and he was beginning to look worthy of his price tag. His first and only goal for Boro came in a 2-0 win away to Cardiff City with a cool finish into the bottom right corner.

Payero also grabbed an assist the week prior against Peterborough.

Injuries disrupted his game time at Middlesbrough as his place in the starting eleven was non-existent for the remainder of the campaign. Payero was allowed to return to Argentina in the summer of 2022, in a loan deal to Boca Juniors. In his home country, he was back to his best, scoring five goals and helping his side become league champions. This led to excitement over the midfielder building once again at the Riverside Stadium, with the Argentinian returning for pre-season.

Michael Carrick was able to have a good look at Payero, but he failed to impress and on September the 1st 2023, he departed for Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal.

Was the signing of Payero a disaster?

The weight of the price tag created obvious expectation at Middlesbrough, but unfortunately the midfielder failed to live up to that.

Payero is a talented footballer, and while that was clear to see at Boro, he failed to really kick on due to injuries and a lack of chances under three separate managers.

For many players coming to England for the first time, it takes a while to adjust and for Martin Payero, it was no different.

Perhaps selling him in the summer was the correct decision for Boro before the Argentinian's value plummeted even further.