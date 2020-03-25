6ft midfielder must be considered by Birmingham City if Bellingham does leave: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

It is likely to be a busy summer for all concerned with Birmingham City, with the club likely to field interest in their most talented of players.

Blues have endured a mixed season under Pep Clotet, and currently sit 16th in the Championship standings after an impressive start to 2020.

Clotet’s men’s impressive unbeaten run of 11 league games came to an end in their most recent fixture – a 3-1 defeat to Reading – but it has been a solid start to the year for Clotet’s side nonetheless.

Now, they will be looking to end the season on a positive note whenever games are resumed, and their fans something to shout about.

Jude Bellingham is a name that is likely to dominate the headlines over the course of the summer, with the young midfielder already in demand.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are all likely to be after his signature in the summer, having already been linked with a multi-million pound swoop for the youngster.

The truth is, however much Bellingham departs for, it will be so hard to replace him. He’s a 16-year-old who has been an absolute revelation this term.

Can you get full marks on this Birmingham quiz?

1 of 15 Who is this? 26th June 1990 - Dalfsen, Netherlands Maikel Kieftenbeld Jeremie Bela Geraldo Bajrami Ivan Sunjic

He possesses so much quality for a player of his age, and he will go on to become a real star in years to come.

Clotet will have to start questioning what to do next. Does he spend millions on another midfielder, or does he give one of their own a chance?

Charlie Lakin has already been given a chance to shine in the first-team, making 13 first-team appearances since turning professional at St. Andrew’s.

The homegrown star has shown glimpses of quality under previous managers, and he has made great strides of improvement out on loan at Stevenage.

The 20-year-old has been a shining light for Boro despite their troubles in League Two, scoring two goals in a total of 25 games and offering a creative spark from midfield.

First-team experience is what Lakin needed to make the next step in his development, and you feel that next season could be the time for him to shine for good.

He’s still four years older than Bellingham and isn’t as good as his teammate, but nobody would have expected the 16-year-old to do as well as he has done this term, so it’s harsh to write Lakin off.

In what is likely to be a busy summer for Birmingham, Clotet needs to include Lakin in some capacity for sure.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Forest discussion going on in the Vital Forest Forum! Click here to get involved!