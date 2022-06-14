69-year-old re-emerges in Derby County saga after Chris Kirchner developments

Derby County are back on the radar of Steve Morgan, with Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett reporting how he’s engaged in fresh talks with the club’s administrators.

Chris Kirchner’s efforts to buy Derby have failed, with the club’s position remaining a precarious one heading out of 2021/22 and into 2022/23, when the Rams will be plying their trade in League One.

Sky Sports’ Dorsett reports tonight how Morgan has re-engaged his talks with Derby’s administrators, Quantuma. Morgan initially held an interest in buying the club, yet when Kirchner was granted exclusivity, he stepped back.

However, on the back of developments surrounding Kirchner, the 69-year-old has held fresh talks. Dorsett reports how Morgan’s offer is “credible” and other bids remain.

Excl: Former #wwfc owner Steve Morgan is back in to buy #dcfc. Morgan withdrew his offer when Kirchner was given exclusivity two months ago, and didn’t plan to re-engage. But after fresh talks with the administrators, Morgan’s new bid is “credible” I’m told. Other bids remain. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) June 14, 2022

Mike Ashley is said to be one businessperson who is willing to step in and prevent Derby from being liquidated, as per Sky Sports.

Ashley is a former owner of Newcastle United, whilst Morgan has a football background too.

He was formerly the chairman of Wolves, before selling the club in 2016 to Fosun International, who have since overseen the club’s promotion from the Championship to the Premier League and eventually led them to European qualification on the back of seventh-placed Premier League finishes.

Quiz: 24 facts every Derby County supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Derby founded? 1882 1884 1886 1888

The Verdict

It’s an incredibly tough situation for Derby supporters to be in, with so much uncertainty surrounding the club.

After the Kirchner saga things looked particularly bleak, but what’s encouraging is the amount of parties still interested in saving the Rams.

Morgan is included in that, along with Ashley and many others.

Fingers crossed for the club, its supporters and many employees that things get moving quickly and there’s a positive outcome.

Thoughts? Let us know!