“£68 m” – Football Finance Expert exposes QPR’s off-pitch situation

It would appear that Queens Park Rangers have made a lot of progress on and off the pitch in the last few seasons, and that can be evidenced by the club avoiding relegation to League One but they are still in a sticky situation in terms of their finances as is not uncommon in the Championship.

Football Finance Expert Kieran Maguire took a deep dive into some of their financial dealings this morning on Twitter, sharing this thread, and it would have been concerning reading for Rs supporters.

One tweet revealed that QPR spent £124 on wages for every £100 of the club’s income in the year ending May 31st 2022, an unhealthy way to run a football club that tends to make them rely on owners or external people writing off losses on a yearly basis.

Following on from that, the most eyebrow-raising tweet in the thread reveals that the West London club owes close to £90 million to various parties, a situation that will be difficult to move away from unless they are to win promotion to the Premier League.

In the short term it is tough to predict what this will mean for the club, but it should impact the expectations of supporters for the upcoming transfer windows, because this is not the kind of financial position where clubs should be gambling with the sustainability of their future and prioritising player transfers in the hope it results in promotion to the top-flight.

The likes of Seny Dieng, Rob Dickie, Kenneth Paal, Sam Field, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes are all saleable assets that could help trim the wage bill at Loftus Road in being offloaded, although taking advantage of those would likely make Gareth Ainsworth’s task of achieving on-pitch success in West London much more difficult.

The Verdict

As long as the owners continue to foot the bill for these losses, in the short term there is not too much to worry about for the Rs.

However, the issues may arise when a change of ownership takes place because the club is far less attractive with that kind of debt, while owners who wish to sell will be less content carrying the can for the yearly losses, which could then lead to cost cutting.

QPR have not spent a penny on transfer fees in the last two transfer windows and that may point towards the club already looking to address their situation, which should be seen as a positive.

Showing signs that they can recruit in a smarter way with Paal and Leon Balogun looking like low-cost additions who improve the group.

Considering the fees that the Rs have recouped in the not too distant past, most obviously Eberechi Eze’s lucrative move to Crystal Palace, it is a surprise to see them still spending much more on wages than the income they are generating.