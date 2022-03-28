67% dribble success, 4 shots: The Ipswich Town player who impressed against Plymouth Argyle

Keeping their ambitions of reaching the League One play-offs alive at the weekend, Ipswich Town secured a 1-0 victory over high-flying Plymouth Argyle.

The Tractor Boys, whose winner came courtesy of Sam Morsy in the 37th minute, deserved all three points in yet another strong display from Kieran McKenna’s side.

Sitting five points outside the play-offs, the Suffolk club have played one more game than the majority of their top-six-chasing counterparts, however, they are certainly knocking on the door with their 11-game unbeaten run.

Starting what was his eighth game of this League One season, and his first start in his last five, James Norwood performed well leading the line.

A typically gritty performance that was full of desire was also met with some great involvements on the ball, with the experienced forward providing the assist for Morsy’s sole strike of the game.

Here, using Wyscout, we take a look at the stats from Saturday’s clash to better assess the forward’s performance and to see if the numbers back up his display on the eye…

Attacking analysis

Interestingly, Norwood was on course to surpass his average number of touches in the penalty area per 90 (4.25), with the 31-year-old touching the ball four times in 67 minutes before being taken off.

Norwood also had four shots against the Pilgrims in his 67 minutes on Saturday, compared to his 90 minute average of 2.35.

Surpassing his average of 33.3% of offensive duels won, Norwood won 50% of his against Steven Schumacher’s side at the weekend.

Making two progressive runs with the ball, the experienced forward also was successful in 67% of his dribbles, 14% higher than his average this season.

Defensive and passing analysis

From a more defensive perspective, Norwood won 100% of his defensive duels against the Pilgrims, although, he was restricted to one defensive duel.

However, he lost all three of his aerial duels, whilst did not contribute with any clearances or interceptions, with most of his involvements in the final third.

Strikingly, Norwood’s pass accuracy stood at 57% against Ipswich’s promotion-chasing counterparts, 12% lower than the average figure this season.

His expected assists figure on Saturday stood at 0.56, with his actual assist certainly bolstering that.