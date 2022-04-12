67.7% passing accuracy: A look at the 28-year-old wanted by Preston North End, Rotherham and Portsmouth

Cole Stockton has had a brilliant season with Morecambe this year contributing 22 goals and four assists in 40 league appearances so far.

His impressive form has led to interest from other teams such as Preston, Rotherham and Portsmouth.

With Morecambe currently only safe from relegation on goal difference and the player’s contract expiring at the end of the season, a summer move for the player is looking increasingly likely.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to take a look at Stockton’s stats for the season using Wyscout to see what he can offer to the linked sides.

Goals

From the number of goals Stockton has achieved this season, it’s clear to see he has the ability to score.

His average for expected goals in the league this season is 0.4 per game which is a good rate for the 28-year-old.

In terms of his shots on target, his average for the season is surprisingly only 44.9%.

This isn’t a bad rate as nearly half of his shots are on target but it does suggest there is further room for him to develop his game which may come as he plays alongside a higher quality of player.

All three of the potential clubs interested in Stockton have at least one striker who has contributed over ten goals this season so if he was to pair up with one of these strikers, it would provide whichever team he goes to with a lot of strength up front.

Contributions to goals

Stockton has a passing accuracy of 67.7% for the season showing his reliability to play in the side with.

His successful dribbles average at 42.7% for the season but this is something he may need to improve.

As it stands, the second top scorer at Morecambe has only seven goals this season putting Stockton 18 goals clear suggesting his role is very much to be in the right places and score goals.

This is further reiterated by the fact his crossing accuracy is 28.6% but in five of his seven previous games he hasn’t attempted a cross.

However, in four of his last seven games he has had a 100% record for accurate long passes.

At a team where he is not relied upon as the only goalscorer he would be capable of contributing in a wider attacking sense.

Strength

When thinking about the step up to the Championship from League One, Stockton could be able to manage this well.

His average for offensive duels won this season is only 26.3% but with a lack of support around him as teams know to nullify him.

Again, in a stronger side where there are multiple people with the ability to score the goals, he will likely face less pressure.

Furthermore, his recoveries in the opposition half is 78.1% which is a great rate.

This shows us that the 28-year-old has great strength on the ball and the tenacity to keep pushing even when he loses the ball.

Therefore this suggests that if he was faced with better opposition, he would be able to hold his own ground well.

If the striker was to go to any of these sides, regardless of whether or not Rotherham go up, you can see he has the potential to add plenty in an attacking role.

However, the moves work both ways and would allows Stockton himself to further develop his game and expand his role in the side therefore making it look like a deal worth considering.