66% passing accuracy: Taking a deeper look at the Stoke City player linked with a move to Rangers

Jacob Brown has been linked with a move away from Stoke City this summer.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World, Rangers have expressed an interest in signing the 24-year old at the end of the season.

Premier League clubs West Ham, Burnley and Brentford are also taking a look at the forward with a view to a possible move in the next few months.

Brown has been with the Potters since arriving from Barnsley in 2020.

The striker has led the line for Michael O’Neill’s side, appearing 43 times in the Championship so far this season and bagging 13 goals in the process.

But Stoke are not in the hunt for a place in next year’s Premier League, which calls into question his future.

Here, we look at the stats, courtesy of Sofascore, behind the former Tykes player to see if he might be ready for the step up to the English or Scottish top flight…

Brown has achieved a scoring frequency of a goal every 237 games, which is better than one in three.

The striker is taking 1.9 shots per 90 minutes, putting 0.7 of his shots on target per 90.

Brown does have the unfortunate statistic that he has missed 10 big chances, but that does also show that he is getting into the right positions.

The Stoke player has five headed goals, one with his left and seven with his right, which is a decent spread.

In particular, being lethal with a header is a huge asset to have as a forward.

Stoke City quiz: Does the Bet365 Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Bramall Lane (Sheffield United) Bigger Smaller

If he could get more comfortable shooting with his left to bring that tally up then he could seriously improve his overall threat in front of goal.

Brown has four assists for Stoke this season, the Englishman creates 0.4 key passes per game and has contributed with two big chances created in this campaign.

His passing accuracy is only 66 per cent, but most of those passes are taking place in the opposition half where it is more likely for it to go awry.

Defensively, he contributes 0.3 interceptions, one tackle and 0.5 clearances per game.

Brown earns back the ball 0.6 times per 90, so his defensive actions could also be increased but he does play in a Stoke side that tends to prefer heavy possession numbers which could deflate his overall contributions off the ball.