66.8% aerial success rate: The 22-year-old attracting transfer interest from Middlesbrough

It emerged over the weekend that Middlesbrough had made enquiries with Hull City regarding promising centre-half Jacob Greaves.

As per Hull City‘s vice-chairman Tan Kesler, via BBC Radio Humberside, the club received an enquiry from their fellow Championship side regarding the young centre-half recently.

Boro’s valuation of the player is said to have fallen short of Hull City’s though, with their offer swiftly knocked back, according to Kesler.

It remains to be seen whether or not Middlesbrough come back in for the central defender and are willing to discuss numbers higher than they did previously.

With the above in mind, though, we thought we’d take a look at the 22-year-old’s Championship statistics from last season in order to assess what he could bring to the Boro backline were he to make the move to the Riverside Stadium.

All stats below are courtesy of WyScout, unless otherwise stated.

2021/22 performance in numbers

One thing that immediately jumps out at you is a very simple metric to determine – availability – and Greaves was literally available at all times for the Tigers last campaign.

This is evidenced by his 46 Championship appearances last term.

In those matches, one thing that Greaves appears good at is winning his duels.

The 21-year-old averaged 16.19 per 90 in the league last season, and won the majority of them, with a duel success rate of 60.6%.

Breaking these down does reveal a slight weakness when it comes to loose ball duels though, with a success rate of just 46.7% in these scenarios.

That number isn’t too bad, though, and should be more than made up by Greaves’ defensive duel success rate (66.2%) and aerial duel success rate (66.8%).

Standing at 6ft3, it is perhaps not surprising that the youngster gets the better of his opponents in these scenarios.

Another area that stands out is Greaves’ passing accuracy.

Although Boro aren’t religiously tied to trying to play the ball out from the back, they do so on occasion, and this could certainly be something Greaves can do.

His general passing accuracy at Hull last season was a decent 82.8% and his passing into the final third was still a respectable 58.8%.

All of the above resulted in a WhoScored rating of 6.87 for the player in a struggling Championship side.

It would certainly be interesting to see how he would get on in Chris Wilder’s backline should Boro come back in for the 21-year-old this summer.