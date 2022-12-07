66.7% defensive duels won: The Reading FC player who has been an integral figure this season

Reading have been happy to sit back at times this season and this comes as no real surprise considering they have been tipped to go down this season.

Instead of trying to implement an attractive style of play, Paul Ince has been pragmatic and doesn’t seem to be against his team playing direct football at times, which is something that has pleased many of his side’s supporters.

The Berkshire outfit thrived under Steve Coppell and Brian McDermott, who weren’t afraid to play it long at times, and it looked as though the club were made to play in this way when Brendan Rodgers tried and failed to put his stamp on the Royals back in 2009.

In fairness, Jaap Stam came in and managed to make his passing style of play work for a season, something current Leicester City boss Rodgers was unable to do, but teams seemed to work the Royals out following the 2016/17 campaign and that led to their decline the following season.

With Ince in charge now, they play in a much different way and need accurate long balls to give them the best chance of not being pinned back in games.

And Sam Hutchinson is one man that could prove to be crucial for the Championship club if he can stay fit for a decent proportion of the remainder of the campaign.

Executing 69.1% of his long balls accurately this season, he could be one man that helps the Royals to move up the pitch and start attacks, completing 11 of 13 against Sheffield United and six out of six against Norwich City.

His understanding with Andy Carroll helped him against the Canaries and though the ex-England international’s frame played a big part in completing 100% of his long balls in that game, a lot of credit has to be given to Hutchinson and his distribution because he made those balls winnable.

That unlikely partnership could pay dividends if both can remain fit and in form for the remainder of the campaign and the ex-Sheffield Wednesday man’s defensive contributions also haven’t gone unnoticed.

Having the joint-worst defensive record in the division last term, the Royals desperately needed to tighten things up at the back and Hutchinson has played a big part in doing so, winning 66.7% of his defensive duels for the Royals, making around five interceptions and an average of 3.66 clearances per game this term.

He may not have been the best ball carrier, completing just 33.3% of his dribbles this season, but that’s fine considering he operates in the middle of the back three and in a defensive midfield role, with the Royals’ wide centre-backs and more advanced midfielders doing the bulk of the ball carrying.

The 33-year-old may pick up the occasional yellow card too but his aggression is a real difference-maker – especially when he operates in the middle of the park with the ex-Wednesday man able to provide the Royals with something different in midfield.

His passing in general also deserves to be mentioned as well as his versatility because his 88.5% passing accuracy this term shows how error-free his performances usually are.

A steady head was needed after last season and Hutchinson has been that. He needs to be managed carefully though because it will only be a matter of time before he’s on the sidelines again if he isn’t.

All statistics are courtesy of wyscout.com