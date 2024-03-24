Norwich City are well-placed to finish in the Championship play-off places after producing another commanding performance on the road.

David Wagner's side were comfortable 3-0 winners against Stoke City before the March international break, leaving them two points clear of Hull City and occupying the final place inside the top six.

Upon their return to domestic action, the Canaries take on Plymouth Argyle at Carrow Road, before kicking off the action on Easter Monday against Leicester City.

The likes of Josh Sargent, Jonathan Rowe, Gabriel Sara and Borja Sainz have been in fine form this term, contributing to their success this season. While those players have had the biggest impact, none of them are among the biggest earners at the club in recent times.

Football League World takes a closer look at who have been the top earners at Carrow Road since the 2016/17, using estimates provided by Capology to calculate each player's earnings.

Norwich City's top earner this season

According to Capology's estimates, the highest earner at Carrow Road this term is defender, Ben Gibson.

The 31-year-old signed for the Canaries in 2020, initially signing a season-long loan from Burnley, signing permanently the following campaign after securing promotion back to the Premier League.

It was reported that Gibson joined Norwich for a reported fee of £8 million, earning a reported salary of £40,000 according to Capology, which is the most of the current playing squad.

Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy reportedly earn around £35,000 in East Anglia, followed by Ashley Barnes, Angus Gunn and Sargent.

Norwich City's top earner over the past eight years

Upon their return to the Premier League in the 2021/22 season, former boss Daniel Farke was able to splash the cash following promotion back to the top flight, hoping to perform better than he had in the 2019/20 season where the Canaries were relegated back to the Championship.

The likes of Christos Tzolis, Milot Rashica and Pierre Lees-Melou were a few of the names who joined the club in the summer, all of whom failed to deliver that season.

But one player who was welcomed through the Carrow Road doors was Manchester United youngster, Brandon Williams. The Red Devils academy graduate joined Norwich for the first loan of his professional career.

And the move for the full-back proved to be an expensive deal, with Capology estimating that Williams was earning an estimated £65,000 per week at the club.

The weekly wages that season were estimated to total around £610,000, over £100,000 more than the previous time they played in the Premier League. During that season, defender Ozan Kabak, who joined on loan from Schalke, was earning £60,000 per week behind Williams. Rashica would be next on the list, with an estimated weekly salary of £45,000.

In regard to Norwich's top earners over the last eight years, Williams' weekly paycheck is estimated to be over £15,000 more than the second-highest earner in each of those seasons.

Josip Drmic signed for the club in 2019 from Borussia Mönchengladbach on a three-year deal, and would become the Canaries' highest earner upon their return to the Premier League, earning an estimated £50,000 per week.

In the 2016/17 season, goalkeeper John Ruddy estimated earnings would total £28,000 per week, while defender Tim Klose finish bottom of the list, earning £27,000 per week.

Norwich City's top earners since 2016/17 season as estimated by Capology Season Player Estimated salary Brandon Williams 2021/22 £65,000 per week Josip Drmic 2019/20 £50,000 per week Ben Gibson 2020/21 £40,000 per week John Ruddy 2016/17 £28,000 per week Tim Klose 2017/18 £27,0000 per week

Of the highest earners who feature on the list, only Gibson has played a significant role for the club in recent years, having featured over 114 times since his permanent arrival in 2021.

It goes to show that money is not everything when it comes to success on the pitch, and when comparing to the rest of the Championship's financial capabilities, the Canaries are certainly punching above their weight as they look to return to the Premier League once again this season.