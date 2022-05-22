Everton eyeing up summer swoop for player currently at Huddersfield Town

Everton are eyeing a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill after an impressive loan spell in the Championship with Huddersfield Town this season.

According to the The Sun, Toffees’ boss Frank Lampard is keen on bringing the 19-year-old to Goodison Park for a season-long loan.

Everton secured their Premier League status for next campaign after their 3-2 comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Thursday night.

Looking to strengthen his side to avoid being in a relegation battle once again next campaign, it appears Lampard is exploring his defensive options.

The Sun state that Lampard’s relationship with those at Chelsea is still strong after his tenure there as a player and most recently, as manager.

Colwill joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan last summer and has gone on to become a key player for the Terriers this season, helping them to reach the Championship play-off final set to take place later this month on the 29th May.

In all competitions, Colwill has appeared 31 times for Huddersfield this campaign, giving him valuable first team experience at a very good level as he returns to Chelsea this summer.

The Verdict

Levi Colwill has shown on loan at Huddersfield Town this season that he has a bright future ahead of him.

At just 19-years-old, he has looked comfortable and assured in his first full season of men’s first-team football, and shown talent to the point that you would back him to crack the Chelsea line-up one day.

As for next season, much could depend on Huddersfield’s play-off final.

If the Terriers are promoted, and Chelsea want Colwill to be loaned to a Premier League club to continue his development, a return to the John Smith’s Stadium would be ideal.

If they do not go up though, Frank Lampard has shown he can work well with young players in his brief time in management so far, so a move to Everton could also be beneficial.