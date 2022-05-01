Mark Robins confirms major injury blow for Coventry City player

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has revealed extent of injury Ben Sheaf suffered after their 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Robins explained that Ben Sheaf suffered ruptured ankle ligaments, as he spoke after their 2-1 defeat to the Terriers, leaving him with a difficult summer of rehabilitation ahead.

In speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, Robins said: “That’s just our luck at the moment because he was doing really well and has done really well this season.

“But Ben will miss the rest of the season, obviously next week, and he’s going to be out for about six weeks.”

Robins revealed that the midfielder was injured in the defeat to West Brom, as he added: “It was a tackle last week at West Brom that ruptured the ligaments in his ankle, so he’s in the protective boot at the minute.

“He’s got to have an injection this week but fortunately, touch wood, he’s not got to have surgery.”

After spending last season on loan with Coventry, Sheaf returned to the club on a permanent basis from Arsenal during last summer’s transfer window, signing a three-year deal at the CBS Arena.

Since then, the 24-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances in all competitions for the Sky Blues this season.

The Verdict

It’s a blow for Ben Sheaf who has been superb this season, becoming one of the league’s best ball winning midfielders.

With the injury coming at the end of the season and Coventry not having much to play for in terms of chasing promotion, his impact will not be hugely missed.

However, if his injury is worse than originally thought, his rehab could filter into next season, with next season starting a week earlier in July and not August.

That will be a blow for Coventry as Sheaf gets up to speed with his teammates, especially after how influential he has been during the current campaign.