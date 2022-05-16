64.3% defensive duels won: The player that Cardiff City will hope steps up to the Championship with ease

Cardiff City completed the excellent signing of Ebou Adams on Friday, with the midfielder joining from Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer.

Despite only winning promotion from League Two this season, Adams has been a standout performer for some years now and even played in the Africa Cup of Nations this year with Gambia.

With a host of players heading towards the end of their contracts in the Welsh capital, the 26-year-old was a very smart pick-up to flip the narrative and begin building towards next season.

The Bluebirds have utilised the lower divisions of the EFL pyramid fairly well in the last few seasons and may continue to do so, in entering their first season since relegation from the Premier League without parachute payments next term.

Here, we have taken a look at what Adams will offer the Bluebirds in this performance in numbers piece…

Adams will not be able to dictate play and be as adventurous in deeper areas, as he was with FGR, in the Championship, but his well-rounded skillset will excite Steve Morison.

The London-born engine roomer is very comfortable on the ball, even in tighter areas, and attempted two dribbles per 90 minutes for the Green this season.

Adams is very ambitious in possession, and can be very direct if needed, that is with the ball at his feet but also in his passing range, the 26-year-old completed 6.24 passes into the final third and 4.6 long passes before 90 minutes, as per Wyscout, this season with Rovers having plenty of willing runners in offense.

Breaking up play is also a key strength for Adams, and that could be important with Morison looking to embed a more possession style of play at the club.

Adams averaged 6.27 interceptions per 90 minutes this season, won 64.3% of his defensive duels and picked up his fair share of cards.

The eight-time Gambia international picked up 16 yellows and one red card in League Two in 2021/22, a disciplinary record that may have triggered a red flag with some other Championship sides.

Even at 26 years old, there is a still an element of rawness to Adams’ game, having made his way up through non-league, but with the right midfield role and responsibilities, he could thrive for the Bluebirds in years to come.