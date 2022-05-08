63-year-old and Portuguese manager emerge as contenders to replace Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers

Carlos Carvalhal and Chris Hughton have emerged as potential contenders to replace Tony Mowbray as Blackburn Rovers manager, according to a Patreon report by Alan Nixon.

Rovers will be looking for a new boss this summer as Mowbray is set to depart when his contract expires after nearly five years in the job.

Despite an extensive conversation with CEO Steve Waggott and a planned upcoming call from the Venky’s – the owners of Rovers – Mowbray has confirmed that the 2-1 victory over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon was his final match in charge of the Championship club.

Daniel Farke was thought to be interested in the upcoming vacancy, but according to LancsLive the German is holding out for a role in the Premier League or Bundesliga.

That means that Rovers could look elsewhere, and one name who is said to be of interest is Carvalhal.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City manager is departing Portuguese outfit Braga at the end of the 2021-22 season and is thought to be in the frame at Ewood Park.

As is Hughton, who has been without a job since September after being sacked by Nottingham Forest following their poor start to the 2021-22 season.

Hughton though looks set to be handed an interview by the hierarchy at Rovers as they look to test the waters in terms of multiple candidates.

The Verdict

Rovers are going to have to look at several options to replace Mowbray, and on the face of it Carvalhal may not be a bad option.

When he was at Wednesday, Carvalhal got the Owls to the play-offs of the Championship twice – including the final in 2016 – and was largely successful despite not getting them back to the Premier League.

Hughton though is another story, with his last job at Forest not going so well at all, although he does have promotion-winning experience from the second tier with Brighton and Newcastle.

There will probably be a plethora of managers in the running and getting interviews in the coming weeks, but it remains to be seen as to who will come out of the pack and replace Mowbray in the dugout.