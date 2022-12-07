63 shot creating actions, 8 goals: The Coventry City figure powering their rise up the Championship table

Coventry City have had a strange season so far, as we prepare for the full return of the Championship this weekend.

Mark Robins’ side had their first few weeks disrupted due to issues with the CBS Arena pitch that caused multiple home games to be postponed.

But once the team got into its rhythm in October and November, the Sky Blues earned an impressive string of results that has brought them straight back into play-off contention.

Ahead of Coventry’s return this weekend, where they face an away trip to Reading, we take a look at the numbers behind one of their key players this season…

According to statistics taken from Opta, via Fbref, Viktor Gyokeres’ contribution to this Coventry side has been exceptional.

The striker was slow off the mark, much like his teammates, and went five games without a goal following the opening day strike against Sunderland.

But eight goals from his last 13 league starts has seen him rise up the goal scoring charts to sit second behind a number of forwards on a tally of nine.

This has made him a talismanic figure in the side, especially given the absence of such an important player in Callum O’Hare, who has been out with injury for most of the campaign.

Gyokeres has not earned an official assist so far this season, but his dribbling ability has led to three goals, which is the most in the entire division.

In fact, dribbling has been key to what has made him such a dangerous threat for Coventry.

While his assists record reads zero, he has created an expected assisted goals of 2.1, so expect that figure to change soon.

The Swede is ranked joint-first with Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye for shot creating actions from dribbles this term.

He has created 10 chances from dribbling, to go with the 37 shots he has teed up with a pass.

Teammates are also getting on the end of rebounds from his shots, as well as earning shooting opportunities from his being fouled.

Gyokeres ranks 17th in the entire division for shot creating actions, creating 63 in total, which highlights how his presence has helped take up the burden from O’Hare while he has been recovering to full fitness.