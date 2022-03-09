63% forward pass accuracy, 10 losses of possession: The Middlesbrough man who struggled in 4-1 loss v Sheffield United

Middlesbrough looked very tired and were not at their best in Tuesday evening’s reality check at Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder’s return did not go as planned with Sheffield United racing into a two goal lead before adding some gloss to the scoreline in the second half to run out 4-1 winners.

Morgan Gibbs-White took the headlines for his individual performance but the Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee and some of his attacking colleagues were aided by some lacklustre defending by the visitors.

Lee Peltier has been a very reliable utility man to call on since signing for Boro under Neil Warnock in the summer.

The experienced Championship campaigner remains a very good one versus one defender and has taken on some leadership responsibilities this season.

The 35-year-old replaced Anfernee Dijksteel on the right of Boro’s back three and consistently put the visitors under pressure with poor distribution.

Wilder does ask quite a lot of the players who operate on either side of the defensive trio, as he did with Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham for the Blades, but it was clear to see that he struggled to replace Dijksteel’s athleticism at the back.

Peltier lost possession ten times in the match, four of those instances came in his own half, as per Wyscout, allowing the Blades to get on top in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Boro struggled to get the ball to their more dangerous players, the likes of Marcus Tavernier and Isaiah Jones, in space and Peltier, operating just inside Jones, was one of the main culprits for that.

The 35-year-old managed a forward pass accuracy figure of just 63% as the Blades established clear control on proceedings.

It was a tough ask given the circumstances and the Blades’ form on home turf, but that is what the likes of Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba are in the squad for, to help with the quick turnarounds in fixtures, but on Tuesday it was to their detriment.