£63.09m: How does West Brom’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

West Brom got off to the best of starts under the temporary charge of Richard Beale yesterday afternoon, with the Baggies running out as 2-0 winners at high-flying Reading.

A game that the Midlands clubs were deserving of their victory from minute one, goals from Matt Phillips and Taylor Gardner-Hickman ensured that the Baggies left with all three points.

Having now escaped the relegation spots, the Baggies will be hoping to climb what is a very close and competitive division as things stand.

Having some tough fixtures on paper coming up, West Brom fans will be hoping a similar level of performance to the one at The select Car Leasing Stadium will be displayed on a more consistent basis.

Whilst we wait and see what this campaign has in store for the Baggies, here, we take a look at the club’s value on Transfermarkt and compare it to the rest of the division…

West Brom

West Brom’s value, according to Transfermarkt sits at £63.09 million.

On an individual basis, Daryl Dike tops the list, with the American international being valued at £9 million, with Karlan Grant (£7.20 million) and John Swift (£6.30 million) just below him.

15 members of the 24-man squad have a value that exceeds £1 million, with Brandon Thomas-Asante (£360,000) and Alex Palmer (£270,000) having the lowest two values in the squad.

Versus the rest of the division

West Brom’s value means that they rank in at fifth in the Championship.

However, when considering the value per player in the current West Brom squad, then the Baggies rank in at fourth in the division.

All three relegated clubs are ahead of the Baggies, whilst Sheffield United are also around £12 million higher than the Midlands club.

Interestingly, Watford are the only club to possess a squad value that is above £100 million.

Meanwhile, West Brom’s squad value of just over £60 million is double the valuations of seven clubs in the Championship, whilst their average valuation per player is more than double of 10 clubs in the league, so there is pressure on them to continue to improve.