61 passes, 1 dribble: The Blackburn Rovers man who made an intriguing return to the starting lineup v Millwall

Blackburn Rovers were again left frustrated on Tuesday night, as they could only play out a goalless draw with Millwall at Ewood Park.

Despite enjoying the vast majority of possession and chances in that game, Tony Mowbray’s side were ultimately unable to find a breakthrough.

As a result, it is now just one win in seven games for Rovers, something which has left them looking nervously over their shoulder in the battle for the play-offs, as they now sit just two points clear of the chasing pack.

One apparent positive from that game for Blackburn was however, the performance of Joe Rothwell.

Having missed the win over QPR through injury and then featured only from the bench against Fulham on Saturday, the midfielder was restored to the starting lineup for Tuesday’s game.

Rothwell would go onto complete the full 90 minutes against Millwall, and in doing so produced a positive performance, but one that from a statistical perspective, may raise a few eyebrows in some ways.

According to SofaScore, Rothwell was one of Rovers’ creators in chief on Tuesday, as they missed a number of opportunities to claim all three points.

The midfielder completed a total of 61 passes over the course of the 90 minutes, more than any other player on the pitch, with a success rate of 90%, the second highest on the pitch.

As a result, it seems Rothwell was certainly capable of helping control the game for his team on Tuesday, and with two key passess – again the second highest individual tally on the pitch – he did seem capable of making thing happen.

Indeed, with the 27-year-old making five crosses and playing seven long balls during the game, he certainly gave the Millwall defence plenty to think about with his delivery.

Interestingly though, despite the fact that Rothwell has become notorious for his dangerous runs from deep with the ball at his feet that have the potential to open up defences, the midfielder registered just one dribble on Tuesday, potentially suggesting something of a chance in approach.

It is also worth noting that for all Rovers’ chances, Rothwell did not take a single shot during the game, again somewhat surprising given his usual attacking intent.

Even so, with the influence Rothwell exerted over the game with his passing, and the attacking threat he has posed across the course of the campaign, having him back in action must surely be seen as something of a positive for Blackburn.