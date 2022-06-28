61% defensive duels won: The Millwall new signing who excelled in 2021/22

Millwall have completed the signing of George Honeyman from Hull City for an undisclosed fee, announced this afternoon.

The 27-year-old was a crucial player as the Tigers pulled away from the relegation zone under Grant McCann last season, and has arrived at The Den to strengthen Gary Rowett’s midfield contingent.

Maikel Kieftenbeld and Luke Freeman are no longer present on the depth chart, making a player like Honeyman, who can operate in a variety of midfield roles, a very important addition.

With his arrival confirmed, here, we have taken a look at Honeyman’s statistical performance last season in our latest performance in numbers piece…

Honeyman has proven himself as an effective attack-minded midfielder at Championship level, and that will excite the Lions supporter base, who will be concerned about the club’s creative contingent since the departure of Jed Wallace.

Honeyman laid on five assists last term for the Tigers, and regularly set up shooting opportunities for his team-mates, averaging 1.13 shot assists per 90 minutes, according to Wyscout.

The 27-year-old is a very well-rounded midfielder, and though his goal return has been decent in years gone by, it would not be a surprise to see him drop into a deeper role under Rowett.

Honeyman won 61% of his defensive duels in 2021/22 and can be relied upon in tight spaces, confident enough in his dribbling ability to attempt 2.24 dribbles per 90 minutes last season.

With dynamic attacking players at the club like Tyler Burey, Mason Bennett, Benik Afobe and others, getting the ball forward quickly is going to be important for chance creation.

Honeyman has the ability to play through the thirds at speed, and attempted 5.04 passes into the final third per 90 minutes last season.

The energy of the former Sunderland man is what could be most important though, if Rowett opts to play just two central midfielders.

The former Birmingham City manager has made a conscious effort to implement more attacking tactics in the last year or so, and playing Honeyman as a box-to-box midfielder would reflect that.

The Lions took their play-off push down to the final game in 2021/22 and they are in a stronger position to repeat for the feat for getting Honeyman over the line.