60% successful dribbles against Coventry: The Luton Town man who could attract Premier League interest

Striving to secure a play-off spot in what remains of this Championship season, Luton Town are set to improve their position on the EFL pyramid for a sixth successive season.

The Hatters lost some key individuals in the summer, with top scorer James Collins, and centre-back Matty Pearson heading for pastures new, whilst Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returned to Leicester City after an impressive loan stint in Bedfordshire.

Losing an important source of goals in Collins, the responsibility fell to Elijah Adebayo at the start of the campaign, the forward they signed from League Two in January of last year.

The towering forward has stepped up brilliantly to regular first-team inclusion since arriving last year, and as things stand, he has 13 Championship goals in 30 appearances.

Using Wyscout to assess his campaign thus far, and whether the statistics would back up Premier League interest surfacing in the summer, it is clear to see why he has been so integral this season…

Attacking assessment

On Tuesday night, it was Adebayo’s goal that proved to be the difference against fellow promotion-chasers Coventry City, and with his expected goals sitting at 0.16 that night, it displayed how clinical and composed he can be when the pressure is ramping up.

Interestingly, he only won 24% of his offensive duels on Tuesday evening, with a similar figure on Saturday against Middlesbrough.

It appears that opposing teams are wising up to Adebayo’s threat and are doubling up on him at times.

Adebayo saw a 60% success rate when it came to his dribbling on Tuesday evening, with Adebayo emerging as a real technical and a player who is not just limited to his physicality and knack for scoring goals.

Drawing three fouls during Tuesday night’s victory at Coventry, the striker is someone whose physicality leads to opposing defences taking all necessary measures to stop him from turning or progressing the play.

Defensive analysis

Defensively speaking, Adebayo does an excellent job at the front post at corners, however, the stats do not really back that up.

On Tuesday, Adebayo won 40% of his defensive duels, and whilst that is over 15% more than his offensive duels, he still lost the majority.

One interesting finding when looking at the season on a whole thus far, Adebayo tends to make several interceptions per game, something that is not too common when looking at physical front men.

However, he is someone who presses with intent and intelligence and gets his just reward, with Adebayo reaching seven interceptions in games against Reading and Bristol City this season.