From the second Leicester City's relegation was confirmed, a number of their star players began to be linked with moves away from the club.

Given that he is undoubtedly the biggest star at the King Power Stadium, that naturally involved attacker James Maddison.

Of course, Maddison was the subject of plenty of transfer interest last summer, too.

Newcastle United reportedly saw multiple bids for the England international rejected, with Leicester keen to keep hold of him.

This time around, though, with the club now in the Championship, and the player having even less time on his contract, there is surely a realisation that the 26-year-old will depart this summer.

Spurs are said to be pursuing Maddison at present and leading the race to sign him, but, Newcastle United are also said to be keen.

How much will James Maddison cost?

Despite those two factors, though, it does not appear that Leicester City are willing to budge much on their valuation of the player.

Those Newcastle bids last summer were said to be in the range of £50 million, and it appears that Leicester still want a sum bigger than that for Maddison this time around.

That is according to a claim made by senior Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett on Monday evening.

Leicester City reportedly want in excess of £60 million for Maddison this summer.

Live on Sky Sports News, Dorsett reported that to his understanding, Leicester still want in excess of £60 million for Maddison this summer, and that they will not sell for less than £50 million.

"I think the interesting fact here is that Leicester are planning to be back in the Premier League next season," Dorsett explained, via Sky Sports.

"And so, they don't want to sell everybody now and then have to re-buy them all again in 12 months' time, but, the reality is that they have to cut their cloth accordingly.

"There are certain players that are Premier league players, and James Madison is the epitome of those. From what I've been told, Leicester are likely to want in excess of £60 million pounds for James Maddison.

"Don't expect them to sell for any less than £50 million, and I think it would be a much higher figure than that if he had longer left on his contract."

How long does James Maddison have left on his Leicester City contract?

Heading into this summer, James Maddison has just one-year left on his current deal at Leicester City.

Clearly, this affects his value, with the player 12 months away from being able to join a club for nothing.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle United have once again been linked with a move for Maddison this summer.

Dorsett believes the contract situation puts Leicester in a tricky spot when it comes to his valuation.

"So he's got one year left on his existing contract, which leaves Leicester in a bit of a tricky situation with regards to him because I think most people, most agents you speak to, most clubs, would tell you that James Madison's probably worth more than 50 million pounds." Dorsett added to his previous comments.

"But with a year left on his contract, that brings his value right down.

"We know that Spurs and Newcastle are interested, but there may be more as time passes."