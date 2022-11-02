60% dribble success rate: The Middlesbrough player hitting form after impressive performance against Hull City

Middlesbrough picked up a much-needed three points against Hull City on Tuesday night, giving Michael Carrick his first win as boss.

There were plenty of positives on display for Boro and certainly a major improvement upon the weekend defeat against Preston at the weekend.

Whilst it wasn’t a perfect performance, the three points will give Carrick a major boost as well as providing confidence to his players after what has been an underwhelming start to the season to say the least.

Own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie sealed the win for Boro after the latter had equalised for the Tigers on the hour mark, this was after Chuba Akpom had put Boro head midway through the first half.

The 27-year-old did look he would be on his way out of Teesside but has hit form at the right time this season.

Here, we take a look at Chuba Akpom’s performance in numbers.

The striker has forced himself into the first team by being the only reliable source of goals for the team. It has been a chronic issue for Middlesbrough over the years and you could argue it held them back from a serious promotion push last season under Chris Wilder.

But with six goals in 13 games this season, Akpom could be the man to deliver for Carrick’s team.

The former Arsenal youngster was a constant problem for Hull City and whilst he scored the opener, his work rate and confidence with the ball allowed him to stand out in this game.

Aerially, Akpom did not offer too much but with the ball at his feet, he was a constant source of danger. He completed 60% of his attempted dribbles according to WhoScored, bettered only by Isaiah Jones which meant he was creating chances for himself and his teammates.

He won six of his 11 attempted tackles high up the pitch ensuring he was doing the work he and his team needed to ensure they could peg Hull back high in their half.

With Akpom grabbing the opener, it allowed him and his team to settle into the game and build upon their lead, something they struggled to do at the weekend.

Middlesbrough need a striker who is going to at least hit double figures this season. This will ensure they not only hit their objectives in the short term but also means they won’t have to spend millions in the January transfer window to do so.