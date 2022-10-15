£60.98m: How does Middlesbrough’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Middlesbrough sit a lowly 21st in the Championship table this season after a poor start to the campaign that’s seen Chris Wilder lose his job on Teesside.

Leo Percovich is currently in caretaker charge of Boro as they search for Wilder’s successor, with his third straight fixture set to come this weekend against Blackburn Rovers.

Whether Boro can get a second win in three fixtures this afternoon remains to be seen, yet you do sense that when things click at the Riverside Stadium, there will be a surge up the Championship given the quality of squad.

As per transfermarkt, Boro’s squad has the sixth highest market value in the division at £60.98m.

They value loan midfielder Alex Mowatt as the club’s most valuable player (£6.3m), whilst Paddy McNair and Ryan Giles sit below him at £5.4m. Rodrigo Muniz and Dael Fry have a market value of £4.5m, whilst Zack Steffan’s sits at £4.05m.

Boro have, on paper, a very good squad.

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Middlesbrough flops from over the years?

1 of 25 True or False: Middlesbrough paid more than €10million to sign Afonso Alves? True False

According to transfermarkt, Watford have the division’s most expensive squad (£101.03m), with Norwich City, Sheffield United, Burnley and West Brom the other four clubs sitting ahead of Boro; one trend is that all these clubs, including Boro, have played in the Premier League for at least a season since 2016/17.

Below Boro there’s a big gap to Hull City at £49.14m. You could say that outlines how the squad built at the Riverside Stadium should be competing far higher than it is at this moment in time and, at least, in and around the top-six.

Currently nestled in the top-six proper are the likes of Reading FC (£29.93m market value) and Swansea City (£39.33m), with that pair enjoying a really encouraging start to the season.

That’s the nature of the division that some sides fly high and others struggle, with Boro falling into that latter category in the opening quarter of the season.

There’s a very good squad waiting to peak at the Riverside Stadium, however, for whoever succeeds Wilder full-time.