60.3% dribble success: What lies ahead for this Birmingham player as Man Utd and Chelsea circle?

Birmingham City have been somewhat inconsistent throughout the course of the season but there has been one very bright shining light in their campaign.

That comes in the way of 16-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been terrific during his first ever season in professional football.

He’s slotted into the Championship with ease and looks as though he’s played at that level for years as he’s become a regular for the Blues over the course of the season.

Recently, the midfielder has been linked with a number of different top European teams that include Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

In the coming months he’ll have to make a big decision to determine where he’ll be spending the upcoming years of his future, and with all these big teams involved there’s sure to be a fight for his signature.

What he chooses has to be solely up to him and what he and his family believe is best for his career. With all these giant clubs involved it can be easy to be persuaded by money, but guaranteed first-team football for the player should be more important at this current moment in time.

He’s netted four times and earned two assists so far this season, but what’s more impressive is his pass accuracy as he’s recorded a 75.8% average throughout the campaign which is outstanding for a Championship player, especially considering Birmingham aren’t a side that traditionally play the ball on the floor.

This stat shows that Bellingham could be a good player for a side such as Bayern Munich or Dortmund in future years due to his ability to get the ball on the floor. Alongside that he’s made over 100 interceptions and has a dribble success of over 60%.

It will certainly be interesting to see where the player ends up, but this decision is so key for his career and his development in the coming years.

Dortmund have integrated youth into their side brilliantly over the years with players such as Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, but then sides such as Manchester United are rebuilding with English players, whilst at Chelsea you have a manager in Frank Lampard who will give youth a chance in the first-team.

It’s a mammoth decision to make, but he has to weigh up the pros and cons and then go with his heart and hope that he can blossom into the player that many believe he can be.