There are many players who have captured the hearts of Wrexham fans over the years.

However, becoming a cult hero at the Racecourse is a status only few have truly attained.

Admittedly, the definition of a cult hero is one that's hard to pin down, but broadly speaking, they quickly form a bond with supporters.

Unlike conventional footballing heroes who are known mostly for their prowess on the pitch, it might be their character off the field that sets them apart.

It could be because they play with flair and enjoyment, or in many cases, they are loved despite their lack of ability.

Here we look at six players who achieved cult hero status at Wrexham and where they are now.

Emad Bouanane

Arguably the most definitive cult hero at Wrexham is the exotically-named Emad Bouanane.

The French-Moroccan left-back initially joined the club on trial in the summer of 2000 before being offered a permanent deal by Brian Flynn.

The very definition of a raw talent, Bouanane was known for his marauding runs down the left wing which both excited and terrified the Racecourse faithful due to his lack of positional awareness.

He was also quite a character off the pitch, with club commentator Mark Griffiths recounting how he pretended not to understand English during post-match press conferences.

Affectionately known as "The Mad Banana" by supporters, his career at Wrexham didn't last particularly long, as he made 24 appearances and was let go in the summer of 2001.

After leaving Wrexham, Bouanane had an unsuccessful trial at Swindon and later played for fifth-tier French club SC Abbeville. The trail goes slightly cold after that, but social media suggests he's currently living in Marrakesh.

Scott Green

Scott Green's name went down in Wrexham folklore after playing an integral part in the club's promotion from League Two in 2002/03.

He was signed by Denis Smith quite late in the season in February, but his introduction was crucial in their late charge into the automatic promotion spots, making 15 appearances and scoring three goals.

Smith was keen to keep hold of Green, however, he unexpectedly moved to Telford United during the close season.

A second stint at the Racecourse in 2004/05 did not prove as successful, but he cemented his cult-hero credentials by providing emergency cover in goal after stalwart stopper Andy Dibble was injured in an away game against Sheffield Wednesday.

After retiring, he moved into management at Ashton United and, more recently, at Finnish club Pallo-Iirot.

Hector Sam

Trinidadian striker Hector Sam enjoyed a fast start to life at Wrexham after being signed alongside compatriot Carlos Edwards in the summer of 2000.

He scored six goals in six games at the start of the season, giving great cause for excitement among supporters.

However, in a sign of the inconsistent form that was to follow, he failed to score in his remaining 16 games.

An enigmatic character, Sam was known for tying opponents in knots and rounding the keeper, only to somehow miss the target from yards out.

He spent five years at the club overall, and although he didn't achieve as much as fellow Wrexham Trinidadians Carlos Edwards and Dennis Lawrence, fans still think of him fondly.

Media reports suggest he was still bagging goals relatively recently, playing in the Tyro Sports Club 45 and Over Football League back home in Trinidad and Tobago.

Glen Little

Mention Glen Little to fans of most of his old clubs, and you'll instantly see a smile form on their faces.

The tricky former Burnley and Reading winger joined Wrexham under Dean Saunders in mid-2011 after impressing in pre-season.

Little was in the twilight of his career at the time, and it's fair to say he lacked the pace he once had, with injuries often restricting his game time.

However, he delighted supporters with some sublime performances when he did appear, as his footballing brain was miles ahead of the rest in non-league.

When he wasn't playing, Little could usually be found in Starbucks in Wrexham, regaling anyone who'd listen with tales of the time he twisted Kaka inside out whilst playing for Portsmouth against AC Milan in the UEFA Cup.

He also became well-known for getting the crowd going with his scarf twirling antics when watching his teammates from the stands.

After leaving Wrexham in 2013, Little spent time as an assistant manager at Welling United, and a player/coach at Grays Athletic and Heybridge Swifts.

He now commentates on matches for BBC Radio Lancashire, including covering his former club Burnley.

John Paskin

Super-subs are another breed of player who often become cult-heroes.

While they might not necessarily be good enough to start matches, their impact off the bench can be important and John Paskin certainly fulfilled that role at Wrexham.

The moustachioed South African striker was a vital back-up for the lethal partnership of Gary Bennett and Steve Watkin in the 1992/93 promotion season, scoring a number of crucial goals.

After leaving Wrexham in 1994, he went on to play for Bury and hometown club Cape Town Spurs.

According to Paskin's Facebook profile, he still lives in Cape Town and works as a digital creator.

Jefferson Louis

No list of Wrexham cult-heroes would be complete without the ultimate journeyman footballer.

Jefferson Louis has played for 42 different clubs in a career spanning 28 years, never staying in one place for very long.

The nomadic striker enjoyed a relatively successful time at the Racecourse, scoring 15 goals during the 2008/09 season.

He earned cult-hero status partly through an infamous touchline interview with Setanta Sports after being substituted during a game against Altrincham. When asked why he was brought off, he simply responded: "I was f***ed".

Despite his goalscoring efforts, his contract was terminated by mutual consent in 2009, and he went on to join Crawley Town.

Amazingly, Louis is still playing at the age of 45 for Beaconsfield Town in the Southern League Premier Division South.