6 West Brom players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion are on the verge of sealing an automatic promotion to the Premier League, sitting second in the Championship table as things stand.

Slaven Bilic has been brilliant in maintaining his side’s promotion credentials, developing a side that has been largely consistent and full of exciting football.

Having missed out on promotion last season, the Baggies will look to cement their place in England’s top flight with a couple of wins when football resumes and that challenge will begin against Birmingham City.

Looking ahead to the fixture, we have identified SIX players who Bilic will have in his thoughts to start the game against the Blues…

Semi Ajayi

Arguably the best central defender in the Championship this season, Semi Ajayi has been an example of everything great about West Brom’s side. A shrewd signing from Rotherham last summer, the former Arsenal youngster will be more than hopeful of a Premier League campaign next term.

Matheus Pereira

Set for a permanent move to The Hawthorns, Brazilian Matheus Pereira has been excellent, exciting and ever consistent.

Scoring six goals and creating 12, the Sporting Lisbon loanee has provided Slaven Bilic with a superb attacking option.

Grady Diangana

Images of Grady Diangana returning to training have been welcome for West Brom fans and the West Ham United loanee will be looking to return to the fold in the coming weeks.

Filip Krovinovic

On loan from Portuguese side Benfica, Filip Krovinovic has gradually but certainly improved over the course of the season.

The midfielder could make a permanent move to West Brom, but his form and consistency will be needed at the end of this term to cement that promotion place.

Hal Robson-Kanu

Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin have scored and slightly impressed when given the chance this term, but the lone striker role belongs to Hal Robson-Kanu. The Welsh international has been excellent and his hard work compliments the flair of Matheus Pereira and those behind him, very well.

Callum Robinson

Another loanee, Callum Robinson has been excellent since arriving from Sheffield United in January. The tricky and creative winger has netted two goals and gained one assist in his eight appearances.