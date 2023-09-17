Highlights West Bromwich Albion, founded in 1878, have a rich history and were initially known as the West Bromwich Strollers due to their humble beginnings.

The club's most common nickname is "The Baggies," although its origin is unclear, with theories suggesting it could be due to their players wearing baggy trousers or club officials carrying money in big bags.

The Hawthorns Stadium has been West Brom's home since 1900, with a record attendance of over 64,000 during an FA Cup tie against Arsenal in 1937. The modern-day seated capacity is 26,850.

Over the last decade, West Bromwich Albion have had a very mixed time of things.

Indeed, in the last ten seasons, the club have experienced six seasons of Premier League football, two relegations, as well as two promotions.

With the club now set for a third successive Championship campaign, the hope among the club's supporters will be that they can experience another promotion and Premier League football once again in the not too distant future.

Aside from the club's on-pitch performance, though, there are several club facts that those supporters mentioned above should know about the club.

With that said, here are six West Brom facts their fans simply must know.

6 In what year were West Brom founded?

If West Brom supporters are to know one fact and one fact only, it should be the year that the club were founded.

It turns out that West Brom, or at least the team that would become West Brom, were founded in 1878.

The club's website details that the side were founded by a group of young workers at the George Salter Springs factory.

Given that the early pioneers of the club reportedly had to walk to neighbouring town Wednesbury to buy a ball to play with, the club became known as the West Bromwich Strollers.

A couple of years later, they would take on the Albion mantle in 1980.

5 What is West Brom's nickname?

As we have used it above in this article in the title, you might have already got a hint as to what the club's nickname is.

The club have a few, in fact, with the club referred to as 'Albion' often.

Their most used nickname, though, has to be 'The Baggies'.

Interestingly, there is not a common consensus as to where this nickname originated.

Some argue it is simply due to the fact that the club's players wore baggy trousers in their early days, whilst others claim it originated due to club men carrying big cloth bags full of money (the gate receipts) accompanied by police officers.

Rumour has it those bag men soon became known as the Baggies, and the rest is history.

4 What is the name of West Brom's stadium?

These days, West Brom play their football at The Hawthorns Stadium.

This has been the case since 1900, when it became the sixth ground to be used by the football club.

Indeed, the Baggies' early years were somewhat nomadic, but after 123 years there now, the club finally found a place they can call home.

With a record attendance at the stadium of over 64,000 for an FA Cup tie versus Arsenal back in 1937, the club's modern day seated capacity stands at just 26,850.

3 What trophies have West Brom won?

West Brom are a historic club in England and have a fine history of winning silverware.

Indeed, their club honours list is certainly not to be sniffed at.

In terms of league titles, they have won the top flight once, in 1919/20, and the second tier on three occasions, in 1901/02, 1910/11, and 2007/08 respectively.

Their honours do not stop there, though, having won the League Cup in 1966.

The club's finest achievements are undoubtedly in the FA Cup, though, where they have won the trophy five times, in 1888, 1892, 1931, 1954, and 1968.

That tally could be much higher, too, with the Baggies having finished FA Cup runners up on five further occasions.

2 Who is West Brom's record signing?

With West Brom having spent plenty of time in the Premier League in their recent history, the club have benefitted from the huge financial sums available in the top-flight.

That has meant they have been able to invest millions in players in recent history.

There seems to be a bit of misconception online about who is the club's record signing, too.

Transfermarkt state it is Salomon Rondon, who did sign for a club record fee in 2015. However, the Baggies official website reveals that their record signing is in fact Nacer Chadli.

Chadli joined the Baggies from Spurs in 2016 and, according to the club themselves, he is indeed their record purchase to date.

1 Who is West Brom's record sale?

It is a similar situation when it comes to the club's record departure.

Transfermarkt have Salomon Rondon down as the club's most expensive player sale.

However, according to West Brom's website, their record sale is in fact Saido Berahino, who was sold to Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in January 2017.

We're inclined to go with the official Baggies website on this one.