Watford have enjoyed one of the best spells in their history in the past decade.

They spent five seasons in the Premier League following promotion in 2015, before a surprise relegation was rectified at the first time of asking. The Hornets' highest league finish saw them place 11th, and they even managed to reach an FA Cup final where they faced Manchester City with prestigious silverware on the line.

A period this enriching is guaranteed to pull new supporters towards the club, but what do fans need to know about the Hertfordshire-based side?

To answer this question, we have devised a list of six facts that all Watford fans need to know.

When were Watford founded?

Watford were first established 142 years ago, in 1881, but did not enter the Football League until 1920. They were immediately placed in the Third Division, where they remained for the next 30 years.

The Hornets have not always played their home games at the same place. They moved away from their old stadium, the West Herts Sports Ground, and into Vicarage Road in 1922, where they still play today.

Who is Watford's all-time leading goalscorer?

Watford have boasted an array of talented marksman throughout their history, but none were more prolific than Luther Blissett, who came through the club's academy.

Overall, the Jamaican-born striker bagged 186 goals in 503 outings in black and yellow. His form for the Hornets also earned Blissett a chance in the England squad, He played 14 times between 1982 and 1984.

Who are Watford's biggest rivals?

Watford partake in an encounter that is often coined as the 'M1 Derby'. The club's biggest rivals are Luton Town, due to their close proximity.

The sides have faced off 91 times throughout their existence, and the Hornets do not have the upper hand. The Hatters have won 38, compared to Watford's 30 - the other 23 were drawn.

Their last meeting came towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, which saw Luton promoted to the Premier League. Their pursuit was aided by a 2-0 triumph over their fierce rivals.

What is Watford's nickname?

Watford are commonly known as the Hornets, however, this has not always been the case, during the early days it was something completely different.

Vicarage Road had initially been purchased by Benskins Brewery, a local company that agreed to lease it to Watford. This led to them being known as the Brewers, a nickname that Burton Albion also adopted.

This was changed to the Hornets in 1959, to pay homage to the traditional colours that Watford wear. The hornet was then depicted on the club's crest in 1968, and became a symbol of the side.

When did Watford last win a major trophy?

Watford have never won a major trophy, but they have been on the brink of success occasionally.

They finished 2nd in the First Division in 1983, being narrowly pipped to the title by Liverpool. Furthermore, they have almost tasted cup success more than once. Wembley finals against Everton and Manchester City 30-years apart both ended in defeat.

When were Watford last in the Premier League?

Watford last occupied a place in England's top division during the 2021/22 campaign.

They finished in 19th and had relegation confirmed with three games to spare, following a loss against Crystal Palace. Their hunt for another season in the topflight has entered its second year.