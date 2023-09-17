After a turbulent decade, Sunderland appear to be heading in the right direction once again.

The Black Cats suffered back-to-back relegations in 2016 and 2017 as they dropped from the Premier League to League One, but after winning promotion to the Championship in the 2021-22 campaign, they reached the play-offs in their first season back in the second tier last term, losing to Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Despite losing star striker Ross Stewart to Southampton on deadline day, Tony Mowbray's side look set to be competitive once again and they will be hopeful of pushing for promotion in the year ahead.

With huge attendance figures at the Stadium of Light for each home game, Sunderland can certainly claim to be among the bigger clubs in the EFL and arguably English football, but how well do you know the Black Cats?

We looked at six facts that every Sunderland fan should know about their club.

When did Sunderland become known as the Black Cats?

Despite the nickname the Black Cats becoming so synonymous with Sunderland, it was only officially adopted in 2000.

The club had been known as the Rokermen when they played at their former home of Roker Park, but they were without a nickname for three years after their move to the Stadium of Light in 1997.

The Black Cats was chosen by the fans, winning 48% of the vote, beating the Mackems which came in second place with 37%.

How many English league titles have Sunderland won?

It may seem surprising given their recent history, but Sunderland have won the joint-sixth most English league titles along with Chelsea.

The Black Cats were champions of England in 1891-92, 1892-93, 1894-95, 1901-02, 1912-13 and 1935-36, with only Aston Villa, Everton, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United winning more titles.

Those glory days may seem like a long time ago, but it certainly underlines the club's rich history.

Have Sunderland ever won the FA Cup?

Sunderland's FA Cup performance in recent years has been poor, with the club not progressing beyond the fourth round since the 2014-15 season, but it has not always been this way.

The Black Cats have won the FA Cup on two occasions in 1937 and 1973 and fans will no doubt be hoping to see their side lift the famous trophy once again in the future.

Which Sunderland manager has the lowest win percentage?

While the likes of Niall Quinn, David Moyes, Chris Coleman, and Simon Grayson all struggled during their time in charge of the Black Cats, the manager with the lowest win percentage in the club's history is actually Howard Wilkinson.

Wilkinson had enjoyed success as a manager with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday, but he struggled at the Stadium of Light following his appointment in October 2002.

The 79-year-old won just four of his 27 games in charge, giving him a win percentage of 14.81% and he was sacked in March 2003, with the club going on to be relegated from the Premier League with a mere 19 points.

Who is Sunderland's record signing?

Sunderland's record signing is midfielder Didier Ndong, who joined the club for £13.6 million from French side Lorient in August 2016.

It is fair to say it did not work out for Ndong on Wearside, with the 29-year-old suffering relegation from the Premier League in his first season at the club before joining Watford on loan in January 2018.

Ndong was sacked by the Black Cats in September 2018 after failing to report back for pre-season training following the club's relegation to League One.

The 29-year-old went on to have spells with Guingamp, Dijon, and Yeni Malatyaspor before joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh this summer.

Who is Sunderland's record sale?

While Ndong is Sunderland's record signing, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is the club's record sale, having joined Everton for a fee of £30 million in June 2017, which made him the most expensive English goalkeeper of all time.

Pickford has since become England's number one goalkeeper and he has become a key player for the Toffees, playing a crucial role in their survival in the Premier League for the last two seasons.