6 Stoke City players who will surely be guaranteed a start against Reading

The relegation battle is still very much on in the Championship at the moment and Stoke City remain part of it.

Sitting 17th in the league table as things stand, Michael O’Neill will have to guide his side to some wins when the footballing season returns on the weekend of June 20.

Sitting three points off Charlton, a win against Reading when fixtures return is a must to attempt to further extend that gap.

Looking ahead to the fixture, we have identified SIX players that will be trusted to start in O’Neill’s side against Reading.

Sam Clucas

Sam Clucas has arguably been Stoke’s best player this season, contributing to the cause with 10 goals and one assist.

The midfielder’s form will continue to be leaned on when football returns if Stoke are going to move up the table.

Tyrese Campbell

Tyrese Campbell has been the most prolific striker at Stoke this season, netting seven goals, and he must be given more starts and longer on the pitch.

The young striker is very much the future of Stoke’s front line and he will be expected to add to his tally for the remainder of the season.

Danny Batth

29-year-old central defender Batth has made 34 appearances in total and he has arguably been the tried and trusted best centre-back at Stoke.

James McClean

31-year-old McClean has been indifferent in form for Stoke this term, but Michael O’Neill has very little options on the wing available to him.

The Republic of Ireland winger has netted six goals and gained three assists this term, and he will be hoping to further extend those statistics.

Tom Ince

On the opposite flank to James McClean, Tom Ince has been playing for the most part this term. The former Blackpool man has struggled, however, to gain consistent form and Stoke will be hoping that he pushes on and improves.

Nick Powell

After a sluggish start to the Championship season, Nick Powell has gradually started to improve and he will be leaned on to enhance his four goals and four assists.