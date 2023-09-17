Stoke City are aiming to find their way back into the Premier League under Alex Neil.

The Potters finished 16th last season but are looking to bridge the gap to the top teams in the Championship in order to earn a top six position.

It is set to be a very competitive campaign in the second division, with a number of big clubs all aiming for a top six spot.

Neil’s side have made a lot of summer transfer additions that they will be hoping can have a major positive impact.

Stoke have been a mid-table team since making their return to the Championship, so will be hoping they can finally be more competitive over the next year or two.

Here we look at some facts that all Stoke supporters simply should know about their club…

Stoke are one of the founding members of the EFL, taking part in the first organised season of the First Division in 1888.

Preston North End enjoyed an unbeaten campaign as they claimed the first ever English league title.

Stoke finished bottom of the table, earning just four wins and four draws for 12 points (wins were only awarded two points at the time).

The Potters finished bottom again a year later, and this time were relegated outside of the top flight.

Have Stoke City ever won the FA Cup or League Cup?

Stoke City have never won the FA Cup, only reaching the final one time in their entire history.

The 2011 final was won by Manchester City, with Tony Pulis’ side falling to a 1-0 defeat.

However, Stoke have won the League Cup, beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final courtesy of goals from Terry Conroy and George Eastham in 1972.

Have Stoke City ever won the top flight league title?

Stoke are a founding member of the Football League but they have never won the English top flight title.

The club has won the second division title twice, most recently in 1963, and have also won the third tier title twice, in 1927 and 1993.

When did Stoke City last compete in the Premier League?

Stoke first earned promotion to the Premier League in 2008, ending a 23-year wait to be in the top flight.

Pulis brought the team into the Premier League, but it was under Paul Lambert in 2018 that the Potters’ time in the division came to an end.

When was Stoke City's stadium built?

Stoke’s home ground, now known as the bet365 Stadium was built in 1997.

The club initially hosted games in the Victoria Ground, the home of Stoke football for 115 years.

It was considered that the team would remain in the Victoria Ground, but ultimately it was decided to build a new stadium in order to meet modern standards.

What is the capacity of the bet365 stadium?

The bet365 Stadium has a current capacity of roughly 30,000.

It was initially built to host closer to 27,000 supporters, but new sections were built in 2017 to add an extra 3,000 seats.

The stadium has also been used for events such as concerts, as well as hosting England underage internationals over the years.

The likes of Bon Jovi, Busted, and Elton John have all performed in Stoke’s home ground.